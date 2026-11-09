Mexico Urban Logistics - Market Share, Industry Trends, Statistics, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) E-Commerce And Nearshoring Propel Market To USD 46.42 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost logistics ROI through store-based fulfillment, shared B2B/B2C routes, flexible inventory placement and multi-speed delivery networks that improve vehicle use and route economics

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Urban Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico urban logistics market was valued at USD 27.98 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 30.54 billion in 2026 to USD 46.42 billion by 2031. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.73% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by e-commerce expansion, nearshoring investment, omnichannel retail strategies, and rising demand for faster and more reliable delivery services.

E-commerce and Omnichannel Growth Accelerate Parcel Volumes

Mexico's e-commerce retail sales reached MXN 941 billion, equivalent to USD 52.3 billion, in 2025, representing a 19.2% increase from the previous year. This growth generated additional parcel movements among fulfillment centers, retail stores, pickup points, and residential destinations. Retailers are increasingly using physical stores for order collection and localized fulfillment, reducing the distance between available inventory and customers.

Shared routes supporting store replenishment and consumer deliveries are also helping logistics providers improve vehicle utilization and route economics. Mobile-first ordering, digital shipment visibility, and growing consumer expectations for flexible delivery options are expected to reinforce demand across the Mexico urban logistics market.

Nearshoring Strengthens B2B Logistics Demand

Manufacturing investment in Nuevo Leon, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Baja California, and Coahuila increased demand for urban and regional logistics services in 2025. Nearshoring activity is creating a stronger business-to-business requirement within a market previously influenced primarily by consumer parcel deliveries.

Manufacturers operating time-sensitive replenishment systems require dependable transportation between supplier parks, warehouses, and assembly facilities. Delivery windows, real-time tracking, proof of delivery, and route reliability have become critical service considerations. Logistics providers serving both business and consumer shipments are positioned to balance demand across their networks while improving fleet productivity.

Congestion and Curb Access Remain Key Challenges

Urban congestion continues to constrain delivery efficiency. According to the TomTom Traffic Index 2025, Mexico City recorded 184 hours of peak-hour delay per driver annually, placing it among the most congested urban areas in the Western Hemisphere. Traffic delays reduce the number of deliveries that drivers can complete during a working day and increase operating costs for every planned route.

Mexico City and Guadalajara remain particularly challenging because unpredictable traffic can disrupt scheduled delivery windows. Restricted curb access, limited unloading areas, inconsistent road quality, cargo theft, driver safety concerns, and route-risk premiums add further complexity. Providers are responding through route optimization, localized storage, flexible delivery scheduling, and enhanced shipment monitoring.

Transportation Services Maintain Market Leadership

Transportation services accounted for 58.28% of the Mexico urban logistics market in 2025. Road-based delivery remains essential for moving goods through major urban corridors and connecting fulfillment facilities, stores, pickup points, industrial sites, and final delivery destinations.

Established carriers benefit from fleet scale, broad geographic coverage, and lower unit costs on high-volume routes. These capabilities make transportation services important for retailers and industrial shippers with recurring replenishment needs. Reliable performance remains a priority because delays can affect customer satisfaction, production schedules, and inventory availability.

Fulfillment services are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 10.65% through 2031. E-commerce companies are increasingly using external providers for inventory placement, order processing, returns management, and customized packaging. Investment in facilities such as the XEM3 cross-dock site in Cuautitlan Izcalli highlights the capital required to support modern fulfillment operations. Smaller urban storage nodes are also enabling faster metropolitan replenishment, while reverse logistics is gaining importance as online returns increase.

Standard Delivery Leads as Faster Services Gain Momentum

Standard delivery represented 53.76% of the Mexico urban logistics market in 2025. Cost-sensitive consumers and small and medium-sized merchants continue to prioritize affordable and predictable delivery, particularly outside the largest metropolitan areas. Standard services remain vital in secondary cities and semi-urban locations where logistics infrastructure is still developing.

Instant and same-day delivery is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% through 2031. High urban density in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey is supporting rapid fulfillment across a broader range of products. Next-day delivery remains important for B2C orders where certainty is more valuable than immediate arrival, while scheduled delivery is gaining relevance in grocery, healthcare, and other categories involving perishable or high-value goods.

Continued e-commerce adoption, nearshoring, cold-chain expansion, and investment in flexible last-mile networks are expected to sustain the Mexico urban logistics market's growth through 2031. Providers capable of combining transportation, fulfillment, shipment visibility, and multiple delivery-speed options will be well positioned to address evolving retail, industrial, and consumer requirements.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview and Importance of Urban Logistics

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 E-commerce and Omnichannel Order Growth

4.2.2 Nearshoring-Driven B2B Parcel Density

4.2.3 Mobile-First Ordering and Digital Delivery Visibility

4.2.4 Healthcare and Grocery Cold-Chain Expansion

4.2.5 Micro-Fulfillment and Pickup-Point Density

4.2.6 FIFA World Cup 2026 Event-Driven Urban Capacity Demand

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Congestion, Road Quality and Restricted Curb Access

4.3.2 Fuel, Labor, Insurance and Vehicle-Cost Volatility

4.3.3 Fragmented Addressing and Building-Level Delivery Friction

4.3.4 Cargo Theft, Driver Safety and Route-Risk Premiums

4.4 Industry Regulatory Framework

4.5 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Architecture Analysis

4.6 Technology Megatrends and Structural Shifts in Urban Logistics

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Rivalry Among Competitors

4.8 Cost Structure Analysis

4.9 Urban Infrastructure Assessment

4.10 Sustainability and Green Logistics

4.11 Impact of Geo-Political Events on Supply Chain Shifts

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, 2026-2031)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Transportation Services

5.1.2 Warehousing and Urban Storage Services

5.1.3 Fulfillment Services

5.1.4 Reverse Logistics Services

5.1.5 Value-Added Logistics (VAL) Services

5.2 By Delivery Speed

5.2.1 Instant and Same-Day Delivery

5.2.2 Next-Day Delivery

5.2.3 Scheduled Delivery

5.2.4 Standard Delivery

5.3 By Customer Type

5.3.1 Business-to-Business (B2B)

5.3.2 Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

5.3.3 Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)

5.4 By End-Use Industry

5.4.1 E-commerce and Retail

5.4.2 Food and Beverage

5.4.3 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

5.4.4 Consumer Electronics

5.4.5 Fashion and Apparel

5.4.6 Automotive Parts

5.4.7 Industrial and Manufacturing

5.4.8 Others

5.5 By City

5.5.1 Mexico City

5.5.2 Tijuana

5.5.3 Ecatepec de Morelos

5.5.4 Leon

5.5.5 Puebla

5.5.6 Ciudad Juarez

5.5.7 Guadalajara

5.5.8 Monterrey

5.5.9 Nezahualcoyotl

5.5.10 Rest of Cities

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Key Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Geographic/Network Coverage, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 DHL Group

6.4.2 Estafeta

6.4.3 FedEx Corporation

6.4.4 United Parcel Service, Inc.

6.4.5 Operadora de Servicios Paquetexpress, S.A. de C.V.

6.4.6 Grupo Traxion, S.A.B. de C.V.

6.4.7 Grupo Transportes Castores de Baja California, S.A. de C.V.

6.4.8 Transportes de Carga Tresguerras, S.A. de C.V.

6.4.9 A.P. Moller - Maersk

6.4.10 99 Minutos, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

6.4.11 J&T Express

6.4.12 Ryder System, Inc.

6.4.13 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

6.4.14 GEODIS

6.4.15 CEVA Logistics S.A.

6.4.16 DSV A/S

6.4.17 Administracion de Mensajeria y Paqueteria de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

6.4.18 Cargamos, S.A. de C.V.

6.4.19 Skydropx, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

6.4.20 Grupo TMM

6.4.21 Onest Logistics, S.A. de C.V.

6.4.22 LOGISFASHION, S.A.

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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