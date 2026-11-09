Global High Magnetic Induction Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market Report 2026 Capitalize On $8.2B Grid Demand By 2030 With Arcelormittal, Nippon Steel, POSCO And JFE Steel

The global high magnetic induction grain-oriented silicon steel market is set for sustained growth as investments in power grid infrastructure, renewable energy integration and energy-efficient electrical equipment continue to rise. The market is projected to increase from $6.3 billion in 2025 to $6.63 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the expansion of power transmission and distribution networks, increasing industrial electrification and rising demand for energy-efficient transformers. Advances in cold-rolling steel technologies and the wider use of electrical steel in motors, generators and other power equipment have also strengthened demand for high-performance grain-oriented silicon steel.

Looking ahead, the high magnetic induction grain-oriented silicon steel market is forecast to reach $8.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5%. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by renewable energy grid integration, the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and increased investment in smart grid modernization. Demand will also benefit from innovations in ultra-low-loss electrical steel grades and a growing emphasis on efficient power transmission systems.

Key high magnetic induction grain-oriented silicon steel market trends include the optimization of transformer core materials, increasing adoption of low-core-loss electrical steels and the use of laser-scribed domain refinement technologies. Manufacturers are also investing in ultra-thin silicon steel for compact transformer designs and advanced magnetic materials for electric mobility infrastructure. These developments are expected to improve magnetic performance, reduce power losses and support next-generation energy systems.

The expansion of renewable energy infrastructure is a major factor driving market demand. High magnetic induction grain-oriented silicon steel improves transformer efficiency and reduces energy losses, helping utilities transmit and integrate power generated by solar, wind and other renewable sources. As governments and energy providers accelerate clean energy development, the need for efficient transformers and grid equipment is expected to increase.

Solar energy capacity growth illustrates the scale of this opportunity. In January 2024, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that planned solar projects were expected to increase electric power sector solar capacity by 38%, from 95 gigawatts at the end of 2023 to 131 gigawatts by the end of 2024. This continued expansion requires upgraded transmission networks, substations and high-efficiency transformers, creating additional demand for grain-oriented electrical steel.

Product innovation is also shaping the competitive landscape. Steel producers are developing lower-emission materials that can improve energy efficiency while supporting sustainability objectives across the power sector. In June 2024, JFE Steel Corporation introduced JGreeX Green Steel, a grain-oriented electrical steel designed to reduce environmental impact. The product supports improved transformer efficiency, lower energy losses, enhanced magnetic performance and a reduced carbon footprint, strengthening its potential use in renewable energy and energy-efficient power transmission infrastructure.

Strategic partnerships are helping manufacturers expand production capacity and respond to regional demand. In August 2023, Japan-based JFE Steel Corporation partnered with JSW Steel Limited to advance electrical steel innovation and establish domestic production of high-grade grain-oriented electrical steel in India. The collaboration is intended to support efficient transformer manufacturing and meet the country's growing power infrastructure requirements.

North America was the largest region in the high magnetic induction grain-oriented silicon steel market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: High Permeability Grain Oriented Silicon Steel; Laser Scribed Grain Oriented Silicon Steel; Domain Refined Grain Oriented Silicon Steel; Conventional Grain Oriented Silicon Steel

2) By Thickness: 0.23 Millimeters; 0.27 Millimeters; 0.30 Millimeters; 0.35 Millimeters

3) By Grain Size: Large Grain; Medium Grain; Small Grain

4) By Core Loss Grade: M4; M5; M6; M7

5) By Application: Power Distribution Transformers; Power Generators; Industrial Motors; Automotive Applications

Subsegments:

1) By High Permeability Grain Oriented Silicon Steel: High Magnetic Induction Grade; Ultra High Permeability Grade; Low Core Loss Grade; Refined Magnetic Domain Grade

2) By Laser Scribed Grain Oriented Silicon Steel: Single Side Laser Scribed Steel; Double Side Laser Scribed Steel; Advanced Laser Treated Steel; Precision Laser Domain Refined Steel

3) By Domain Refined Grain Oriented Silicon Steel: Mechanical Domain Refined Steel; Magnetic Domain Controlled Steel; Stress Induced Domain Refined Steel; Advanced Domain Refinement Steel

4) By Conventional Grain Oriented Silicon Steel: Standard Grain Oriented Steel; Cold Rolled Grain Oriented Steel; Coated Grain Oriented Steel; Basic Transformer Grade Steel

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

