Global Counter-Drone Systems Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On $8.58B AI Defense With RTX, Lockheed Martin, Thales, And Droneshield

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Counter-Drone Systems Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global counter-drone systems market is experiencing significant growth as governments, defense organizations, infrastructure operators, and public safety agencies strengthen protection against unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicles. The market is projected to increase from $3.45 billion in 2025 to $4.17 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.0%.

Historic market growth has been supported by higher defense spending on airspace security, a rising number of unauthorized drone incidents, and the expanding use of unmanned aerial vehicles across commercial applications. Increased requirements for critical infrastructure protection and heightened security concerns surrounding large public events have also accelerated demand for advanced drone detection, tracking, identification, and mitigation capabilities.

The counter-drone systems market is forecast to reach $8.58 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by greater investment in autonomous counter-drone technologies, wider deployment of artificial intelligence-powered threat detection, and rising demand for drone security solutions in smart cities. The development of regulatory frameworks for UAV operations and the integration of multi-sensor defense platforms will further support market expansion.

Key counter-drone market trends include growing demand for layered defense solutions that combine multiple detection and mitigation technologies. Portable and handheld counter-drone systems are also gaining attention as security teams seek flexible tools that can be deployed rapidly across changing operational environments. Airports are increasingly integrating counter-UAS technologies into security infrastructure, while event organizers and public safety agencies are adopting anti-drone solutions to protect stadiums, government facilities, transportation hubs, and other sensitive locations.

Real-time drone detection, tracking, and monitoring capabilities remain central to market development. Technology providers are focusing on AI-driven command-and-control platforms that combine information from multiple sensors, improve threat classification, support faster decision-making, and coordinate responses to unauthorized drone activity. These platforms are designed to enhance situational awareness while enabling operators to manage complex aerial threats more efficiently.

In July 2023, Dedrone launched DedroneTracker.AI, an AI-powered command-and-control platform offering end-to-end counter-drone capabilities. The platform integrates multiple sensor inputs and applies machine learning algorithms to support accurate drone detection, classification, and tracking. Its capabilities are intended to help security operators identify aerial threats more quickly, improve operational awareness, and coordinate appropriate mitigation measures.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. In October 2024, Axon acquired Dedrone for an undisclosed amount to expand its drone-enabled public safety and counter-drone security capabilities. The acquisition brings Dedrone's AI-powered airspace awareness technologies into Axon's broader public safety ecosystem. The integration is expected to strengthen Drone as First Responder programs and enhance protection against unauthorized drone operations across public spaces, critical infrastructure, and defense environments.

North America was the largest region in the counter-drone systems market in 2025, supported by substantial defense investment, advanced security infrastructure, and continued adoption of counter-UAS technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Product Type: Detection Systems; Jamming Systems; Interception Systems; Laser Systems; Other Product Types

3) By Platform: Ground-Based; Handheld; Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)-Based; Marine-Based

4) By Technology: Radar Systems; Radio Frequency Detection; Electro Optical Systems; Infrared Systems; Acoustic Sensors; Artificial Intelligence Based Systems

5) By Application: Military And Defense; Commercial; Homeland Security; Critical Infrastructure; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Radar Systems; Radio Frequency Sensors; Electro Optical Cameras; Infrared Sensors; Acoustic Sensors; Jamming Devices; Laser Weapons; Interceptor Drones

2) By Software: Command And Control Software; Data Analytics Software; Artificial Intelligence Based Software; Signal Processing Software; Threat Detection Software; Tracking And Monitoring Software

3) By Services: Installation Services; Maintenance And Support Services; Training And Simulation Services; Consulting Services; Integration Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



RTX Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Thales S.A.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Rheinmetall AG

CACI International Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Saab AB

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Motorola Solutions

Anduril Industries Inc.

DroneShield Limited

SRC Inc.

Epirus Inc.

Chess Dynamics Ltd.

Allen-Vanguard Corporation

Fortem Technologies Inc.

Skylock Systems Ltd.

CERBAIR SAS Alpine Eagle GmbH

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