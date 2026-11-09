Gumtree Group Runs Continuous Pentesting Across Its Marketplaces With Synack365

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lean security team pairs human-validated findings with built-in retesting to find issues quickly and fix root causes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSPI+Synack today announced that Gumtree Group, which operates some of Australia's best-known online marketplaces, including Gumtree, Autotrader and CarsGuide, uses Synack365 for continuous pentesting across several web and mobile applications. A customer since 2024, Gumtree Group works with Synack to augment its in-house security team.

Gumtree Group's applications change constantly. Annual pentests from a traditional consultancy produced a report, then a long gap until the next test. The Gumtree Group security team has limited time to spend managing security vendors, and they could not scope, run and chase traditional pentests while also covering everything else.

“Our traditional point-in-time tests produced a report, a burst of activity, and then nothing until the following year,” said Les Nagy, Head of Cyber Security at Gumtree Group.

Gumtree Group wanted a partner that would function as an extension of their security team. The company evaluated providers on the quality of the testers, low-noise validated findings, coverage that keeps up with a changing environment, and a platform that handles scoping, live results, retesting and reporting in one place. Synack's vetting of the Synack Red Tea and its built-in platform capability for retesting were deciding factors.

“Attackers chain small weaknesses into real impact, so testing has to operate the same way, and continuously,” said Mark Kuhr, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer at NetSPI+Synack.“Through Synack's detailed write-ups, engineers can understand exactly how the chain works and introduce fixes into the code they write next.”

“Over time, we have seen fewer repeat findings and faster remediation, which tells me we are getting better, not just getting tested,” said Les.

Continuous testing lets Gumtree Group see patterns over time instead of isolated findings. When the same class of issue appears more than once, the team treats it as a signal to fix the root cause, not just the individual bug. Those insights have fed into developer training and changes to the release process. Retesting closes the loop, so leadership knows what was fixed.

“Attackers move continuously, so testing has to as well,” said Angela Heindl-Schober, Chief Marketing Officer at Synack.“Gumtree Group shows what that looks like for a lean team: every finding validated, every fix retested and a clear view of closed issues.”

Read the full Gumtree Group customer story.

About Gumtree Group

Gumtree Group brings together Gumtree, CarsGuide and Autotrader, reaching millions of Aussies every month with content and listings spanning automotive, home and garden, real estate, jobs, pets and more. Whether they're buying a car, moving house or adopting a new furry friend, Gumtree Group's platforms help Australians research, discover, buy and sell safely and with confidence. Learn more at gumtree.com.au.

About NetSPI+Synack

NetSPI+Synack combines expert human testing with agentic AI to deliver continuous penetration testing and offensive security at enterprise scale. Together, NetSPI's offensive security professionals, Synack's global community of vetted researchers and Sara AI Pentesting technology identify, validate and prioritize exploitable vulnerabilities and accelerate remediation. Capabilities include penetration testing as a service (PTaaS), AI penetration testing, attack surface management, breach and attack simulation, and continuous security validation across applications, infrastructure, cloud and AI systems. With nearly 40 years of combined history and more than 13 million hours of offensive security testing, NetSPI+Synack serve enterprises and governments worldwide with one ambition: nothing left to exploit. Learn more at netspi.com and synack.com.

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