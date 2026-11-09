Vishay Intertechnology To Showcase Passive And Semiconductor Solutions For The All-Electric Society At Electronica 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Highlight Latest Technologies in a Series of Reference Designs and Demonstrations for AI Data Center Power, E-Mobility, Robotics, Energy Storage, and Smart Sensing

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that at electronica 2026, the company will be exhibiting its broad portfolio of passive and semiconductor solutions and discussing their pivotal role in shaping a sustainable future through the all-electric society. In hall C4, booth 478, Vishay will showcase its differentiated products and solutions in a range of applications and use cases, including AI data center power, on-board charging, battery management, e-mobility and urban mobility, robotics and drones, energy storage systems (ESS), power distribution, and human-machine interfaces (HMI).

Vishay experts will be on site to dive into the latest developments in power conversion, motor control, circuit protection, and sensing technologies. Reference designs on display will feature Vishay's silicon, and silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs; power modules; TVS diodes; capacitors; magnetics; resistors; optoelectronics; and more. Among the highlights taking center stage at Vishay's booth will be:

AI Data Centers



A high density 1.6 kW DC/DC converter for AI server power delivery, featuring 650 V GaN MOSFETs to convert a 400 V data center bus to a regulated 50 V intermediate bus

An 800 V HVDC, 12 kW full-brick converter with an output voltage equal to one-sixteenth of the input voltage

A 3 kW, 48 V intermediate bus and 32-phase GPU power delivery design

A 40-phase core voltage regulator for data center CPU / GPU power delivery

A backup unit for AI data center racks featuring electric double-layer capacitors (EDLC), providing fast peak power support, 48 V to 50 V bus stabilization, and short duration ride-through ESTA DC-Link and filter capacitors and Sfernice precharge and power conversion resistors for solid-state transformer (SST) designs

E-Mobility



A 22 kW bidirectional AC/DC stage for on-board chargers, converting AC inputs to 800 V DC and featuring SiC MOSFET power modules and DC-Link film capacitors

An 11 kW, 800 V to 800 V DC/DC charging stage based on a phase modular topology, featuring SiC MOSFET power modules and AC and pulse film capacitors

A compact 3.6 kW, 800 V to 48 V auxiliary DC/DC bidirectional converter featuring SiC and Si MOSFETs in top side cooled packages, PowerPAK® 15 x 21LR and PowerPAK 10 x 15LR respectively, custom magnetics, and an optocoupler driver

An electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) excitation circuit for a split 800 V battery pack, supporting estimation of battery state of charge and state of health

A 48 V, 5 kW inverter for light electric vehicles, featuring 80 V silicon MOSFET power modules, hybrid polymer capacitors, and ceramic capacitors for EMI filtering A 48 V, 3.6 kW unidirectional on-board charger for light electric vehicles and urban mobility

Robotics and Drones



A servo controller for robotics featuring power MOSFETs, current sensing shunt resistors, and an absolute encoder for position feedback A four in one electronic speed controller (ESC) for quadcopters, featuring power MOSFETs, TVS diodes, and polymer tantalum capacitors

Industrial and Automotive Power and Safety



EDLC backup solutions for 3.3 V and 12 V supplies

Isolation resistance monitoring for 400 V and 800 V systems

An 800 V active discharge circuit featuring a photovoltaic gate driver, SiC MOSFET, and hybrid wirewound resistors

An active discharge evaluation board using Ametherm PTC thermistors

A bidirectional FPGA-based eFuse application developed in partnership with Altera

A unidirectional MCU-based eFuse application developed in partnership with NXP Thermal management and energy dense resistor solutions, featuring thermal jumpers for efficient board-level thermal management alongside a wide range of special resistors

HMI and Smart Sensing



Proximity sensing for touchless control and wakeup in HMI applications

Color and light sensing, encoding, and infrared illumination Haptic actuators for automotive cockpit applications and optical force and touch sensing for steering wheel controls

electronica 2026 will be taking place November 10-13 in Munich, Germany. More information on the event is available at .



Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at .

The DNA of tech ® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. PowerPAK is a registered trademark of Siliconix incorporated.

Vishay on Facebook:

Vishay Twitter feed:

Link to product photo:



For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

...

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

...