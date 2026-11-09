Mirabilis Design Introduces SEAL, An AI-Driven Learning Platform For Embedded Systems And Semiconductors Architectures

SEAL is the AI-driven, self-paced education platform for embedded systems and electronics

SEAL provides practical experience with emerging electronics technologies using traditional modeling and Agentic AI natural language modeling.

- Deepak Shankar

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mirabilis Design Inc. has introduced Semiconductor and Embedded Systems Architecture Labs (SEAL), a learning platform designed to help engineering students and professionals strengthen their theoretical knowledge through hands-on experience with emerging technologies.

SEAL combines trusted technical content on technology standards and applications with access to the VisualSim Architect graphical simulation platform, practical engineering scenarios, brainstorming questions, and answer keys. The platform enables learners to explore electronic system architectures, experiment with different configurations, and understand how architecture choices can affect performance, power, and functionality.

Bringing engineering theory into practical learning

Engineering students often learn concepts through textbooks, lectures, and software tools. SEAL extends this learning experience by allowing them to investigate how systems behave under different configurations, operating conditions, and gain access to the latest standards, industry innovations and technology..

Through interactive simulations, use of Agentic AI and tutorials, learners can study emerging technologies and examine the impact of changes to system topology, configuration, and technology standards. They can measure system behaviour and use simulation results to understand engineering trade-offs.

SEAL is a hands-on learning platform that helps students and professionals bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and industrial practice. It is designed for learners in areas including electronics, computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, and systems engineering.

Explore emerging technologies through simulation

SEAL provides learning resources covering 100's of standards and 500 applications, spanning areas such as semiconductor and SoC design, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, automotive and autonomous systems, IoT, data centres, avionics, communications, signal processing and cyber-physical systems.

The learning experience is built around practical engineering questions.

Learners can investigate questions such as:

How does throughput change when moving from an AXI-based SoC to a multi-die UCIe-based SoC?



How do autonomous driving timing requirements change when tasks are distributed across multiple ECUs compared with a single high-performance computing unit?



How does satellite power consumption change across different orbital conditions?



Which technology is more suitable for a flight avionics system, PCIe or Ethernet?

These scenarios allow learners to move beyond simply understanding how a technology works. They can experiment with configurations, observe system behavior, and evaluate measurable results.

Supporting students, faculty and working professionals

SEAL is designed to support both individual learning and academic use.

For students, the platform provides hands-on experience with system architecture and emerging technologies. Learners can use simulation and associated tutorials to understand how theory works, how changes affect system responses, and how standards are applied in current engineering designs.

For faculty, SEAL provides structured technical content, simulation exercises, quizzes, and answer keys that can support classroom and laboratory activities. It can also help faculty explain complex system architecture concepts and demonstrate their practical application.

Working professionals can also use SEAL to strengthen their understanding of emerging technologies, standards, and system-level architecture.

Powered by VisualSim

SEAL uses VisualSim technology from Mirabilis Design for system modelling, simulation and interactive studies.

VisualSim Architect is used by architects and designers across semiconductor, automotive, defence and aerospace applications. The platform is used by more than 500 architects and designers, has supported the development of more than 250 products and has been tested across universities on five continents.

By working with simulation models, learners can explore different system configurations, measure performance, and understand how changes to architecture can influence system behavior.

Preparing the next generation of engineers

The goal of SEAL is to give engineering students practical exposure to technologies and design challenges that they may encounter in industry.

Rather than learning architecture concepts only in theory, students can use simulation to explore how systems behave, compare alternatives, and investigate the relationship between architecture, performance, power, and functionality.

SEAL provides a learning environment where students can visualize, experiment and develop practical engineering skills through system-level simulation.

About Mirabilis Design

Mirabilis Design Inc. is a Silicon Valley software company providing system-level modelling and simulation solutions for electronics and embedded systems. Its VisualSim Architect platform combines system-level modelling, simulation, analysis, and application templates to support the study of complex system architectures.

Contact:

Kaveri Deepak

Mirabilis Design Inc.

2010 El Camino Real, Suite 1061

Santa Clara, CA 95050, USA

Email:...

Deepak Shankar

Mirabilis Design Inc

+1 408-569-1704

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mirabilis Design introduces SEAL, an AI-driven learning platform for Embedded Systems and Semiconductors Architectures News Provided By Mirabilis Design Inc November 09, 2026, 15:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.