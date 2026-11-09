Eightpoint Announces One-Year Grocery Sponsorship For NCVO's Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home

Eightpoint Technologies announces a new 12-month sponsorship with the National Children's Voluntary Organisation (NCVO), covering grocery costs for the Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home in the Cayman Islands.

- Katie Edwards of the National Children's Voluntary Organisation (NCVO)GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eightpoint today announced a new 12-month sponsorship agreement with the National Children's Voluntary Organisation (NCVO), committing to cover grocery costs for the Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home beginning November 1, 2026.The sponsorship will provide consistent support for one of the home's essential day-to-day needs, helping ensure that children and young people in its care have access to nutritious meals throughout the year.The Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home provides 24-hour residential care for up to 10 children and young people aged 5 to 18 who are in need of protection. The children are placed in its care by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Beyond providing a safe place to live, the home offers a stable, nurturing and family-oriented environment where children can build healthy relationships, develop confidence and receive the support they need to thrive."Every child deserves a safe, supportive environment where their everyday needs are met," said Thomas Redford, Eightpoint President. "The NCVO plays an important role in caring for children in our community, and we're pleased to support that work in a practical way. By covering the foster home's grocery costs for the next year, we hope to help provide consistency in one of its most essential daily needs."Eightpoint Technologies has operated within Cayman Enterprise City since 2018 and is based at Signal House in George Town, where its leadership and commercial operations are located. The company continues to strengthen its presence in the Cayman Islands through long-term investment in its local operations and initiatives that create meaningful community impact."At NCVO, we believe that every child deserves to feel safe, supported and cared for, and something as fundamental as a nutritious meal plays an important part in that. We are deeply grateful to Eightpoint for their generosity in supporting food supplies at the Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home. Their contribution means that we can continue to provide the children and young people in our care with healthy, nourishing meals, while helping to create a home where they feel valued and supported."Eightpoint is helping the NCVO to provide a sense of security and belonging, and we cannot thank them enough for investing in our children, their wellbeing and their future," said Katie Edwards of the National Children's Voluntary Organisation (NCVO).For Eightpoint, the sponsorship reflects the company's commitment to supporting local organisations through practical contributions that address essential needs within the community."Meaningful community support starts with understanding where we can make a difference," said Deniz Gezgin, Eightpoint CEO. "The NCVO provides important care and support for children in the Cayman Islands, and we're pleased to contribute to that work. Covering grocery costs is a straightforward commitment, but one that we hope will provide valuable support to the organisation and the children who depend on its services."The sponsorship will begin November 1, 2026, and continue for 12 months, reflecting Eightpoint's ongoing commitment to supporting organisations that provide essential services to the Cayman Islands community.About Eightpoint Technologies Ltd. SEZCEightpoint Technologies Ltd. SEZC is a special economic zone company based at Signal House in George Town, Grand Cayman, where it has operated within Cayman Enterprise City since 2018. It builds and commercialises user-first digital products across desktop and mobile interfaces. Eightpoint Technologies is one of a group of sister companies, each a separate legal entity. Learn more at .About the National Children's Voluntary OrganisationThe National Children's Voluntary Organisation (NCVO) is a Cayman Islands-based non-profit organisation dedicated to the care, education and wellbeing of children and families in need of support.Its programmes include the Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home, which provides 24-hour care for children and young people in need of protection; Miss Nadine's Preschool & Nursery, which offers subsidised early childhood education; Miss Olive's Community Pantry, which provides essential food and household supplies to families experiencing food insecurity; and the New to You Thrift Store, which helps generate funds to support the organisation's work.Through these initiatives, NCVO works to provide safe, nurturing environments and practical support that help children and families across the Cayman Islands. Learn more at .

Thomas Redford

Eightpoint Technologies Ltd. SEZC

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Eightpoint Announces One-Year Grocery Sponsorship for NCVO's Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home News Provided By Eightpoint Technologies Ltd. SEZC November 09, 2026, 15:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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