Ticketsdata API Marks One Year, Moves Into Ticket Price Forecasting

TicketsData Ticket Market Pulse, tracking demand and price trends across more than 135,000 North American concerts, sports and theater events.

Real-time ticket market data and ticket price API for brokers, developers and analytics teams marks its first anniversary and begins forecasting ticket demand

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TicketsData (ticketsdata), the real-time ticket market data platform behind the TicketsData API, today marked one year since its commercial launch. Since November 2025, the company has grown from a single ticket data API into a full product suite used by professional ticket brokers, developers and analytics teams across the United States and Canada to track ticket prices, availability and demand for concerts, sports and theater.

The TicketsData API delivers ticket market data with typical response times of one to two seconds. Coverage spans major concert tours, professional and college sports, Broadway and touring theater, and comedy across the United States and Canada.

Product highlights from the first year include:

- Ticket data API: real-time ticket prices and availability for concerts, sports, theater and comedy events across North America.

- Event Radar: alerts on new events, presales and on-sales as they are announced, so teams can act before demand peaks.

- Sales estimates: tracked events build a ticket price and availability history over time, producing estimated sales and sell-through rates.

- Market Intelligence reports: event-level analysis combining ticket pricing, supply and demand signals in a single view.

- AI assistant integration: support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing analysts to query ticket market data from AI assistants in plain language.

Ticket brokers use the TicketsData API to price inventory and spot shifts in the ticket market early. Developers build ticket price tools, alerts and fan-facing apps on top of the API. Analytics teams at entertainment and media companies use it to study ticket demand by artist, team, venue and city, and to measure how announcements, schedules and on-sales affect ticket prices.

TicketsData offers self-serve monthly plans for individual brokers and developers, higher-volume plans for analytics teams, and dedicated access with reserved capacity for enterprise and in-house teams. New users can start with a free trial and query ticket data within minutes of signing up.

Every plan includes API documentation, a per-request usage log and email support.

Building on its growing event history, TicketsData is now developing ticket demand forecasting and ticket price prediction models, designed to show where prices and sell-through are likely to move before an event goes on sale or sells out. The goal is to give teams an earlier view of the ticket market, so pricing and inventory decisions can be made days or weeks ahead.

TicketsData is led by its founder, who brings more than eight years of experience designing dynamic pricing and demand forecasting systems for the hotel and travel industry in Tokyo, Japan. That background now drives the company's real-time pricing intelligence for the ticket market, along with bespoke data solutions and custom data pipelines for teams with specialized requirements. Supported by a dedicated engineering team, TicketsData has grown through organic adoption by brokers and analytics teams.

TicketsData also publishes the free daily Ticket Market Pulse, an index of ticket demand and ticket price trends across more than 135,000 North American events, available for journalists, analysts and fans to use and cite. The index scores the ticket market from 0 to 100 every day and breaks demand down by category, league and city, showing which events are heating up, which are cooling, and how the typical ticket price is moving week over week.

"Ticket prices for concerts and games change by the minute, and the teams that win are the ones who see those changes first," said the founder of TicketsData. "Our first year was about building the foundation: real-time ticket data, fast delivery and tools that fit how brokers and analysts actually work. Our second year is about prediction: telling teams where ticket demand is heading, not just where it is today."

Developers and teams can start a free trial of the TicketsData API at ticketsdata.

About TicketsData

TicketsData Ltd is a London-based event data company providing the TicketsData API, real-time ticket market data, ticket price analytics and sales estimates for concerts, sports and theater across North America. Through its API, the Event Radar monitoring product and dedicated access for in-house teams, TicketsData serves professional ticket brokers, developers and analytics platforms. TicketsData operates exclusively at ticketsdata and has no affiliation with other similarly named websites.

Media Relations

TicketsData Ltd

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TicketsData API Marks One Year, Moves Into Ticket Price Forecasting News Provided By TicketsData Ltd November 09, 2026, 15:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.