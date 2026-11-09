Art Archive Of Jim Henson's Cartoonist, Guy Gilchrist, At Auction This Week

Guy Gilchrist (right) with Muppets creator, Jim Henson. Photo provided courtesy of Guy Gilchrist Productions--All Rights Reserved

Collection includes original "Jim Henson's Muppets" "Nancy," "The Rock Channel," "Tiny Dinos" illustrations, musical instruments, and 40 years of memorabilia

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- World-renowned cartoonist, author, and illustrator, Guy Gilchrist, best known as "Jim Henson's cartoonist," is offering up his extensive art archive at Julien's Auctions this week. "The Lovers, The Dreamers, & Guy: The Guy Gilchrist Collection" includes hundreds of original, hand-drawn strips and panels from the beloved "Jim Henson's Muppets," "Nancy," and "The Rock Channel," illustrations from the "Tiny Dinos" book series, one-of-a-kind, hand-painted musical instruments featuring Henson characters, and over 40 years of memorabilia. The auction is open through Friday, November 17 at 10 A.M. PST at Julien's Auctions online.Following the conclusion of the highly successful "The Muppets" TV show (1976-1981), Henson personally chose 24-year-old Guy Gilchrist (and his brother Brad) to extend the lives of Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and its cast of colorful characters through a daily comic strip, "Jim Henson's Muppets." The strip reached 80-150 million readers in over 660 newspapers across 80 countries from 1981 to 1986.When the Muppets strip concluded, Gilchrist continued his career working on projects for Henson, Disney, and MGM, and was instrumental in the creation of "Fraggle Rock," "Muppet Babies," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," and more before taking over "Nancy," another popular daily comic strip, where he served as writer and illustrator from 1995 to 2018.In addition to the original comic strips and panels (some of which still have their protective vellum--something that is generally removed during printing), the collection includes a full-color "Nancy" panel featuring Ringo Starr autographed by the former Beatle, a replica Kermit puppet created by the renowned Henson/Creative Works puppeteer Terry Angus, a mask from the original "Creature From the Black Lagoon," Walter Lantz original "Woody Woodpecker" animation artwork, a signed book from "Beetle Bailey" by creator Mort Walker, signed record albums and photos by The Beach Boys, Brenda Lee, Hayley Mills, Priscilla Presley, Ann-Margret, and more."It has been a monumental task to figure out what to do with all these things I've created and collected over the years," says Gilchrist. "Because I'm getting older, I have to face my eventual mortality and plan for it. So, I've let my family take what they want, and I've donated some pieces to various museums. But because of the way the IRS values artwork, I don't want the remaining collection to become a tax burden for my children."While the artwork is still in the artist's home, it is valued at the cost of supplies and materials, but once the artist passes away, current tax codes make its value non-fungible and based on what similar works have brought (or could bring) at sale. To determine Fair Market Value (FMV), the family is forced to gather appraisals, which must pass the standards of the IRS' Art Advisory Panel. Once the collection is liquidated through sale, the estate could pay up to 40% of that value for each work. This often creates a notorious liquidity squeeze and administrative hurdle for heirs probating the estate and is among the most audited issues."It's tricky," points out the now nearly 70-year-old Gilchrist. "If I donate a painted guitar (as I do quite often), I am only able to deduct supplies and materials. My guitars have sold for up to $80,000, yet the biggest charitable deduction I have been able to take is $100 for the guitar and $5 for the paint. But the moment I pass away, my children are taxed on any of my guitars for the full auction price. he contends. "I find this patently unfair both to the artist and their family, especially for someone who creates and donates 20% of everything to important charitable causes."Despite it all, Gilchrist remains positive."Since my life's work has been created for the children of this world, I believe the best thing for my heart right now is to offer it to all of those children (three generations now) that have enjoyed it," he explains. "I believe that this will be the happiest ending to this story of mine."For more information on Guy Gilchrist, please visit GuyGilchrist. To register to bid on items in his collection, please visit JuliensAuctions.

Shelly L Mullins

ProMO Image-Nashville

+1 615-516-7620

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The Lovers, The Dreamers, and Guy: The Guy Gilchrist Collection

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Art Archive of Jim Henson's Cartoonist, Guy Gilchrist, at Auction This Week News Provided By ProMO Image-Nashville November 09, 2026, 15:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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