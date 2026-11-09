Rainbet Brings $50,000 Texas Hold 'Em Cash Poker Tournament And 'Make It Rain' Casino Drop To Bkfsea - The Bruise Cruise

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rainbet Brings $50,000 Texas Hold 'Em Cash Poker Tournament and“Make It Rain” Casino Drop to BKFSea - The Bruise CruiseTitle partner Rainbet headlines two major money moments aboard BKFC's Norwegian Jewel sailing, Jan. 22–25, 2027Rainbet, title partner of BKFSea - The Bruise Cruise, today announced a landmark onboard gaming activation for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's (BKFC) first branded cruise: a $50,000 Texas Hold 'Em cash poker tournament on Sunday, January 24, 2027, plus a $5,000“Make It Rain” cash drop on the casino floor during Friday night's kickoff party.The events take place aboard the Norwegian Jewel on BKFSea's Miami–Nassau sailing (January 22–25, 2027), alongside 72 hours of bare-knuckle fights, live events, and ship wide parties. Rainbet is positioning the tournament as the largest cash prize ever contested at sea on the Bruise Cruise - and the headline money moment of the weekend.Tournament & eligibility (high level).$50,000 cash Rainbet Texas Hold 'Em poker tournament - Sunday, January 24, 2027, onboard BKFSea / Norwegian Jewel.Only 30 seats available.Guests must have a BKFSea cabin booked by November 14, 2026, to be eligible.Entry opens November 15, 2026, to confirmed attendees via contest - booking does not guarantee a seat.Must be 21+; prize structure and full rules provided to eligible entrants; void where prohibited.David Feldman, BKFC's Founder and President is confirmed in the field; knock him out and win $5,000 cash on the spot, with other celebrities expected in the mixMake It Rain - Friday night kickoffIn addition to Sunday's tournament, Rainbet will drop $5,000 in cash on the casino floor during the Friday night kickoff party. Guests must be onboard to take part in the scramble.As title partner, Rainbet is also anchoring casino-floor branding and activations throughout the sailing.Cabins for BKFSea are available at bkfsea. Inventory is limited; the November 14 booking deadline for tournament eligibility is firm.About BKFSea - The Bruise Cruise BKFSea is Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's branded cruise experience, produced with Decked Out Live. The inaugural sailing runs January 22–25, 2027, aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Jewel (Miami–Nassau), featuring live BKFC fights, fighter appearances, parties, and partner activations. More at bkfsea.About Rainbet Rainbet is a title partner of BKFSea and the presenting partner for the cruise's casino and poker activations, including the $50,000 cash tournament and Make It Rain kickoff drop. More at Rainbet.About Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is the premier bare-knuckle fighting organization. Learn more at bkfc.Media Contact Rafi LeiboFounder | Decked Out Live...949-293-4445deckedoutliveGambling disclaimer: Must be 21+. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit ncpgambling. Void where prohibited. Contest rules and prize structure to be provided to eligible entrants.

Bernie Bahrmasel

Double B Sports

+1 773-592-2986

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Rainbet Brings $50,000 Texas Hold 'Em Cash Poker Tournament and 'Make It Rain' Casino Drop to BKFSea - The Bruise Cruise News Provided By Double B Sports November 09, 2026, 15:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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