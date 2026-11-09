Wife, Lover Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Her Husband, Staging Death As Heart Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 9 (IANS) Two persons, including the wife of a deceased man, have been arrested for allegedly murdering him and staging his death as a heart attack to conceal the crime, Bengaluru Police said on Monday.

The case came to light following an investigation into the death of a man at Doddathoguru on Bettadasanapura Main Road, within the jurisdiction of Electronic City Police Station.

The deceased man's brother had lodged a complaint on October 12, stating that his elder brother had slipped and fallen while going to the bathroom and died following a heart attack. Based on the complaint, police registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) case and initiated an inquiry.

After receiving the post-mortem examination report, police investigated the case from different angles and gathered further information.

On November 5, police summoned one of the accused for questioning. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to having an illicit relationship with the deceased's wife.

According to the police, the deceased had come to know about their relationship and warned both of them. The two allegedly conspired to murder him, believing that he was an obstacle to their relationship.

Police said the accused allegedly strangled the man and suffocated him by covering his nose and mouth during the early hours of October 12.

To conceal the alleged murder, the accused allegedly told family members and others that the man had slipped and fallen while going to the bathroom before suffering a heart attack, police said.

Following the confession of the first accused, police took the deceased's wife into custody from her residence in Doddathoguru on November 6. During questioning, she allegedly confessed to her involvement in the crime.

The UDR case was subsequently converted into a murder case, police said.

Both accused were produced before a court on November 6 and sent to seven days of police custody. Further investigation is underway.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronic City Division, M. Narayana, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Electronic City Division, K.M. Satish. The case was detected by a team led by Electronic City Police Station Inspector Azruddin.

In another case, Kengeri police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering a 65-year-old woman while she was sleeping in front of a temple in Bengaluru and robbing her of cash and jewellery.

The victim, identified as Narayanamma, was found dead in front of the Pataladamma Temple at Vrushabhavathi Nagar Layout in Konasandra on November 3.

Police said Narayanamma had left her home due to family problems and had been sleeping outside the temple at night for several days. A local resident noticed her body and informed her son, who identified her. Based on his complaint, police initially registered an Unnatural Death Report.

However, the post-mortem report and information gathered during the investigation indicated that Narayanamma had been murdered and robbed. A murder case was subsequently registered on November 5.

Police apprehended a suspicious person in Vrushabhavathi Nagar Layout on November 6. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime.

According to police, the accused, allegedly facing a shortage of money to support his habits, targeted Narayanamma after noticing that she was sleeping alone. He allegedly covered her mouth, assaulted her, and robbed her of cash and a gold ring before fleeing.

Police said the accused was previously involved in NDPS and robbery cases registered at Girinagar and Cottonpet police stations. Further investigation is underway.