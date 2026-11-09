BJP-Congress Clash Erupts Over Kharge's 'Eid Of Happiness' Remark

Political Turmoil Over Kharge's Festive Greeting

A major political slugfest has broken out between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks describing Diwali as an "Eid of happiness," with the ruling party accusing the opposition of "blatant appeasement" and hurting Hindu sentiments, while the Congress and its allies mounted a strong defence asserting that the word "Eid" translates to celebration in a secular nation. The controversy stems from remarks made by Kharge on November 7 while extending festive greetings.

While extending greetings on November 7, Kharge had told reporters, "I extend my best wishes to everyone for Diwali. Many people celebrate it as it is an Eid of Happiness... On this festive occasion, I would like to convey my greetings to all my fellow countrymen. I also have a special appeal: it is essential to maintain peace in the nation. I urge those who may be in conflict or harbouring misunderstandings with one another to set these differences aside. Let us all work wholeheartedly to protect our country and foster national unity."

BJP Launches Multi-Pronged Attack

BJP launched a multi-pronged offensive against the Congress leadership. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, "Mallikarjun Kharge extended Diwali greetings to the people, but it is not appropriate to bring Hindus and Muslims into this context. He suggested celebrating Diwali in the same way as Eid-this is not right. Diwali has its own place, and Eid has its own...people should certainly participate in each other's festivals..."

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia attacked Kharge over the description of Diwali as an "Eid of happiness", calling him a "remote-controlled president" and alleging that the Congress leadership was promoting an "anti-Hindu, anti-Sanatan mindset". Addressing a press conference, Bhatia alleged that Kharge's remarks reflected the mindset of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, accusing the party of indulging in vote-bank politics.

"This is the DNA of the Congress party - 1) indulge in blatant appeasement of the Muslim community, 2) even during a festival that is a festival of joy, happiness, inclusiveness, hurt these sentiments of the Hindu community. Mallikarjun Kharge is the remote-controlled national president of Congress; battery by Sonia Gandhi, holding the finger of Rahul Gandhi. Whatever statement Mallikarjun Kharge makes, he is actually furthering the anti-Hindu, anti-Sanatan mindset of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in his own words," Bhatia said.

Additional Criticism from BJP Leaders

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also slammed the Congress President, accusing the party of minority appeasement and calling Kharge a "mouthpiece" of the Gandhi family. "Look, this isn't just a thing. Kharge is a mouthpiece of Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family. He speaks what the input in the machine is. You're playing the game of appeasement in this country... Nehru divided the country, and you've been practising appeasement politics ever since. You try to divide Hindus and appease Muslims. Your tongue, Rahul Gandhi's tongue, will never open on Irfan Ansari. Four lines on Hindu festivals, no good words," Singh told ANI.

Madhya Pradesh government minister Vishvas Sarang said, "Finally, what was truly on Mallikarjun Kharge's mind has come to light. It is shameful that he refers to Diwali as Eid. This clearly exposes the Congress party's mindset. The Congress has always insulted the Sanatan tradition...this mindset belongs to the Nehru family and the Congress, not just to Mallikarjun Kharge alone..."

Targeting the Congress, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan described the wishes as a "twisted message" intended to hurt the sentiments of Hindus. In a post on X, Kesavan wrote, "Congress President Kharge's twisted Diwali message underlines the blunt fact that the Congress party never hesitates to hurt and humiliate the faith and sentiments of crores of Hindu devotees just to peddle its toxic vote bank politics of appeasement."

Congress and Allies Defend Kharge

Meanwhile, the Congress MP Pawan Khera launched a counteroffensive against the BJP, defending the party president's remarks and stating that Eid literally means festival. Hitting back at the BJP's allegations of appeasement politics, Khera said, "Does anybody in the BJP have a dictionary in their house? I am sure they don't. But they have a mobile. Can they Google what Eid means? Eid means 'tyohar', Diwali ka 'tyohar', Holi ka 'tyohar' that's what he means. But these illiterate, ignorant fools sitting in the government would never understand what it means."

Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto also slammed the BJP amid the ongoing controversy, asserting that India remains a secular nation where citizens of all faiths participate in each other's celebrations. "India is a secular country. People of all castes and religions come together to celebrate festivals. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians celebrate their respective festivals, The BJP has made it a habit to politicise everything. Whether it is Diwali, Eid, or Christmas, we all celebrate together with happiness and unity. The BJP should stop politicising religion and making such divisive remarks," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)