Jaipur Hit-And-Run: Thar Knocks Down Biker, Driver Speeds Away CCTV Video Emerges (WATCH)

A speeding Thar allegedly hit a motorcycle from behind in Jaipur's Jawahar Nagar area during the late-night hours of Diwali, sending the rider tumbling onto the road. A video of the incident has subsequently surfaced, and it is said that the vehicle left the area without stopping. The incident happened close to the Mama Hotel in the vicinity of the Jawahar Nagar police station at approximately 2:40 in the morning.

A white Thar was reportedly traveling at a fast pace when it initially came dangerously close to colliding with one motorcyclist. Shortly after, the SUV collided with a bike that was ahead of it.

The motorcyclist was flung into the road by the accident. Luckily, the rider did not seem to have sustained any significant injuries and was able to stand up.

After the crash, the Thar is seen on the footage going down the road. The motorcyclist is seen rising and trying to pull over the SUV, but the driver reportedly drove off. According to reports, the Thar's registration number is RJ 59 CD 3176.

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Jawahar Nagar police station officer Sarla Yadav said that no formal complaint had been received in connection with the incident so far. She added that appropriate action would be taken if an investigation establishes negligence on the driver's part.