First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Footage From Hajigabul District (PHOTO/VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post featuring footage from Hajigabul district on her official Instagram account.
The post reads: "Hajigabul district, on the road to Baku. Natural Triumphal Arch. 9.11.26."
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