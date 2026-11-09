From Writing Code To Running Agents: Wearedevelopers Unveils The Program For Its First Conference In India

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After 15,000 developers in Berlin and 10,000 in Silicon Valley, the platform behind the world's largest developer events brings agentic AI, AI security and engineering leadership to Bengaluru.

Vienna, VIENNA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeAreDevelopers has announced the program for WeAreDevelopers Conference India, taking place on 25-26 November 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru, with Entire as Presenting Partner. More than 100 speakers on the main stage, the side stages and in hands-on workshops cover the full software lifecycle, from writing code with AI to running agents in production, securing them and leading the teams that build them. More than 3,000 developers, AI builders and tech leaders are expected over the two days.







After 15,000 developers in Berlin and 10,000 in Silicon Valley, WeAreDevelopers brings agentic AI, AI security and engineering leadership to Bengaluru

The program reflects a shift across the industry. AI is now part of developers' daily work, but trust in its output, the security of generated code and control over autonomous agents have not kept pace. The open question for most teams is how to run AI reliably, securely and at scale.

India is where this shift plays out at the largest scale. According to GitHub's Octoverse report, India has the fastest-growing developer community in the world, added more than five million developers in a single year and is projected to become the largest developer community worldwide by 2030.

“With a developer base growing this fast, how companies use AI is no longer just a technology decision. It shapes millions of careers. If AI only cuts headcount, the world loses its fastest-growing talent base. If it frees developers to focus on architecture and real problem-solving, that is where the next wave of products will come from,” says Naida Vikalo, COO of WeAreDevelopers.

The conference opens with a keynote by Thomas Dohmke, CEO and co-founder of Entire and former CEO of GitHub. Further highlights include keynotes by Wolfgang Platz, CEO of Katharo Ventures and founder of the software testing company Tricentis, by Umang Dharmik, Head of IT at Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, the largest Mercedes-Benz R&D centre outside Germany, and by Anudeep Muttavarapu, Country Head and Managing Director of Motorola Solutions.

“Writing code has stopped being the bottleneck. The hard part is getting AI into production in a way that is secure and scales, and that is the skill that defines great developers today,” says Sead Ahmetovic, CEO of WeAreDevelopers.“A large share of the software the world will run on tomorrow is written in India. We built this program the way developers work, from the first line of code to the agents running all day long.”

Sessions cover AI-assisted coding, agentic systems in production, languages and architecture, platforms and DevOps, security and trust, and engineering leadership, with speakers from Google Cloud, IBM, NVIDIA, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Adobe, Arm, Atlassian, Booking.com, Red Hat, Slack, Stripe, Dynatrace, Neo4j, Temporal and many more.

The conference is supported by global partners including Presenting Partner Entire, IBM, GitHub, Google Cloud, Oracle and further global technology brands.

“India is where a big part of the world's software already gets built,” adds Benjamin Ruschin, Executive Chairman of WeAreDevelopers.“With Bengaluru, WeAreDevelopers connects the leading developer hubs in Europe, North America and Asia. For Indian developers that means a global stage at home. For global companies it means direct access to the talent shaping the future of AI.”







Packed Expo at the WeAreDevelopers World Congress

About WeAreDevelopers

WeAreDevelopers is the global platform for tech talents to advance their careers in the age of AI. Every year, millions of tech professionals use the platform to build skills, share knowledge, and connect with peers and employers. Companies benefit from access to a unique community to strengthen their employer brand, attract talent, and showcase innovative products – online and at industry-leading events in Europe, North America, and India.

Press Inquiries

Christina Schaireiter

press [at] wearedevelopers.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: