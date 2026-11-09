Custom Oligo Synthesis Market In Canada: Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast 2025-2031 Personalized Medicine And AI Automation Drive Biotech Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Custom Oligo Synthesis Market in Canada" has been added tooffering.

The global custom oligo synthesis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2031. The Canadian market is also forecast to record strong growth during this period, supported by rising demand for personalized medicine, expanding diagnostic and therapeutic applications, and increasing investment in research and development.

The outlook for custom oligo synthesis in Canada remains promising, with significant opportunities among biotechnology companies and academic scientific research institutions.

Key Highlights by Segment



Modified primer synthesis is expected to experience higher growth within the type category over the forecast period. Biotechnology companies are expected to represent the faster-growing application category.

Emerging Trends in the Custom Oligo Synthesis Market in Canada



Automation and AI integration: Advanced synthesis platforms are improving precision, production speed, scalability, and cost efficiency, making custom oligonucleotides more accessible for research and clinical applications.

Personalized medicine: Demand is rising for oligonucleotides tailored to specific genetic profiles for use in targeted diagnostics and therapies.

Expanding research activity: Investment by universities, research institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical organizations is increasing demand for high-quality custom oligos in genomics and molecular biology.

Stronger quality requirements: Regulatory and quality assurance standards are encouraging suppliers to strengthen production controls, consistency, and compliance capabilities. Industry collaboration: Partnerships among academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and synthesis providers are accelerating product development and broadening commercial applications.

These trends are strengthening Canada's role in the global custom oligo synthesis industry by supporting innovation, expanding applications, and improving manufacturing quality and efficiency.

Recent Developments

Recent market development has centered on automated and high-throughput synthesis, increased funding for genomics and molecular biology, and greater use of oligonucleotides in personalized medicine. Growth in Canada's biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors is also increasing demand for custom oligos in gene editing, diagnostics, drug discovery, and therapeutic development. Government support for life sciences research and closer collaboration between academia and industry are further reinforcing market expansion.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Personalized medicine and genetic research: Suppliers can address growing demand for specialized oligonucleotides used in genetic analysis, precision diagnostics, gene editing, and targeted therapies.

Advanced synthesis technologies: Investment in automation, high-throughput platforms, and improved chemistries can enhance accuracy, shorten turnaround times, and support longer or more complex oligos.

Diagnostic and therapeutic applications: Expanding use in molecular diagnostics, antisense therapeutics, RNA-based drugs, and gene therapy creates opportunities for higher-value synthesis services.

Academic-industry partnerships: Collaboration can improve access to expertise, research infrastructure, and funding while accelerating the commercialization of oligo-based solutions. Manufacturing and distribution expansion: Additional production capacity and stronger regional supply networks can reduce lead times, improve service reliability, and accommodate larger orders.

Key market drivers include:



Technological advances in automated synthesis, high-throughput production, and oligonucleotide chemistry.

Growing public and private funding for genomics, molecular diagnostics, and personalized medicine.

Rising demand for oligos used in genetic disorder research, targeted treatments, and precision diagnostics.

Expansion of Canada's biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, including gene editing and RNA-based drug development. Increasing adoption of synthetic biology for bioengineering, synthetic gene construction, and metabolic pathway design.

Key market challenges include:



Stringent regulatory and quality requirements that can increase compliance costs and extend development timelines.

High production costs for long, complex, or modified oligonucleotides, which may restrict access for smaller laboratories and emerging companies. Rapid technological change and intense competition, requiring sustained investment in research, manufacturing, and intellectual property protection.

Market participants that improve production efficiency, maintain consistent quality, and adapt quickly to regulatory and technological change will be better positioned to capture Canada's growth opportunities.

Country Wise Outlook

Canada is expected to remain an attractive market for custom oligo synthesis through 2031. Its established biotechnology ecosystem, strong academic research base, government support for life sciences, and growing focus on personalized medicine provide a favorable foundation for expansion. Biotechnology companies are expected to lead application growth, while academic scientific research institutions will continue to generate demand in genomics, molecular biology, and synthetic biology. Modified primer synthesis is forecast to be the faster-growing type as customers increasingly require specialized oligos for sophisticated research, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications.

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