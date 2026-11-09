North America Toxicology Laboratories Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape And Growth Forecast 2026-2033

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand for Personalized Toxicology Screening Create New Commercial Pathways for Providers Offering Specialized Panels and Targeted Analytical Services

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Toxicology Laboratories Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America toxicology laboratories market is expanding as demand rises for advanced drug testing, forensic investigations, clinical diagnostics, and workplace safety monitoring. According to the report, the market is projected to reach 294.5 mn in 2026 and increase to 615.4 mn by 2033, registering a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by heightened awareness of substance abuse detection, rigorous regulatory requirements, and broader use of toxicology testing across healthcare, forensic, government, and corporate settings.

Market Insights

Technological progress in analytical testing, laboratory automation, and advanced instrumentation is transforming toxicology laboratory operations. Providers are adopting high-throughput screening systems to improve testing accuracy, increase sample capacity, and shorten turnaround times. Molecular diagnostics and chromatography-based techniques are also strengthening the detection and analysis of alcohol, prescription medications, illicit drugs, and other substances.

Clinical research is creating additional demand for toxicological profiling, particularly as healthcare organizations place greater emphasis on personalized medicine and patient-specific treatment strategies. Laboratories that invest in scalable platforms, integrated workflows, and reliable quality-control processes are expected to be well positioned as testing volumes increase.

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of drug and alcohol abuse remains a major driver of the North America toxicology laboratories market. Government requirements for workplace drug testing, increased use of forensic toxicology in criminal investigations, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure are contributing to sustained demand. Greater funding for diagnostic laboratories is also improving access to sophisticated testing technologies.

In the United States, prescription drug monitoring programs and opioid crisis management initiatives are generating significant demand for toxicology services. Testing requirements across transportation, public safety, healthcare, and regulated industries further support market development. In addition, hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, forensic laboratories, and rehabilitation centers increasingly rely on accurate toxicology results to support clinical and operational decisions.

Business Opportunities

Diagnostic companies and laboratory service providers can pursue growth through expanded drug testing programs in sports, transportation, corporate environments, and rehabilitation services. Automated platforms and AI-driven analytics offer opportunities to improve operational efficiency, support consistent interpretation, and reduce testing errors. Demand for personalized toxicology screening may also create new commercial pathways for providers offering specialized panels and targeted analytical services.

Companies that combine advanced instruments with reagent kits, software, automation, and laboratory support services may benefit from customers seeking consolidated testing solutions. Strategic investment in high-throughput capacity and advanced analytical capabilities could further help market participants address rising sample volumes and evolving regulatory expectations.

Regional Analysis

North America maintains a leading position in the global toxicology laboratories market due to its established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of substance abuse risks, and stringent regulatory standards. The United States leads the regional market, supported by extensive forensic networks, advanced clinical laboratories, opioid monitoring programs, and widespread workplace testing requirements.

Canada is expected to record steady growth as government agencies and healthcare organizations expand public health initiatives and substance abuse monitoring. Continued regional investment in research, diagnostic innovation, laboratory modernization, and testing capacity is expected to reinforce North America's market position through 2033.

Key Players



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Agilent

Redwood Toxicology Laboratory Abbott (Alere, Inc.)

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