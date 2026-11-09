Mobile Robots - Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Capitalize On 16.6% CAGR As Amazon Robotics, KUKA, Honda, Irobot And Samsung Battle For A US$88.8 Billion Market By 2032

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mobile Robots - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile robots market, valued at US$30.2 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$88.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. Market growth is being supported by rising automation investment, advances in artificial intelligence and robotics, increasing e-commerce activity, and stronger demand for safe, scalable, and cost-efficient operations.

Mobile Robots Transform Industrial Operations

Mobile robots are reshaping manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, agriculture, hospitality, retail, and other industries. Equipped with advanced sensors, artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, and connected technologies, these systems can perform material handling, delivery, inspection, surveillance, cleaning, and specialized healthcare tasks.

Warehouses and distribution centers are deploying autonomous mobile robots to improve picking, packing, sorting, and internal transportation. These systems help companies reduce labor-intensive processes, minimize errors, increase throughput, and support around-the-clock operations. In healthcare environments, mobile robots transport medication, laboratory samples, supplies, and equipment, enabling clinical personnel to devote more time to patient care. Their use in hazardous or repetitive environments also supports workplace safety and operational consistency.

Technology Advances Accelerate Mobile Robot Adoption

Continued progress in LiDAR, computer vision, deep learning, navigation software, and sensor technology is improving the accuracy, flexibility, and autonomy of mobile robots. These capabilities allow robots to detect obstacles, calculate efficient routes, interpret visual information, and adjust to changing operating conditions in real time.

Integration with the Internet of Things is further strengthening connectivity between robots, equipment, enterprise platforms, and industrial control systems. Improved coordination and data exchange are particularly important in smart factories, automated warehouses, healthcare facilities, and precision agriculture. As mobile robots become easier to deploy and integrate, organizations can expand automation without relying exclusively on fixed infrastructure.

High-Growth Industries and Market Drivers

Manufacturing remains a major adoption market, with mobile robots supporting assembly, inspection, material movement, and production-line replenishment. Logistics and warehousing demand is rising rapidly as e-commerce companies seek flexible systems capable of managing higher order volumes and shorter fulfillment windows.

Agricultural applications are also expanding, including planting, harvesting, crop monitoring, and field inspection. These solutions can help address labor shortages, improve resource utilization, and support more precise farming practices. Retail, hospitality, education, healthcare, and consumer environments are expected to create additional opportunities as robotic systems become more capable and widely accepted.

Key mobile robots market growth drivers include the need to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, improve workplace safety, and automate hazardous or repetitive tasks. Labor availability challenges, the economic benefits of continuous operation, and the growing requirement for scalable logistics infrastructure are also supporting market expansion.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Professional robots: This segment is projected to reach US$65.4 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 18.5%.

Personal and domestic robots: The segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. mobile robots market was valued at approximately US$9 billion in 2025.

China: The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 15.6%, reaching US$15 billion by 2032. Other markets: The report evaluates trends across Canada, Japan, Germany, the wider European market, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The analysis covers professional robots and personal and domestic robots. Applications include agriculture, cleaning, education, healthcare, manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, and other emerging uses.

Report Scope and Business Value

The global mobile robots market report provides independent annual sales analysis and forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It examines market value, segment performance, regional opportunities, technology trends, competitive conditions, growth drivers, and potential restraints. The findings are designed to help organizations identify revenue opportunities, evaluate market entry strategies, assess competitive positioning, and support investment decisions.

Regional coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and other global markets. Purchasers also receive complimentary report updates for one year.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks early market signals emerging from domain expert discussions, corporate activity, industry conferences, keynote presentations, panel sessions, institutional publications, annual reports, company disclosures, and other validated sources. These perspectives provide context beyond conventional secondary research and help connect emerging developments with long-term strategic market direction.

The analysis also examines company-level intelligence and competitive structures across major geographic markets. Market share is assessed where analytically relevant, recognizing that competitive positions and adoption patterns can vary significantly by region, application, and robot type.

Companies Featured in the Mobile Robots Market Report



3D Robotics, Inc. (3DR)

Amazon Robotics

Blue Frog Robotics

Gecko Systems Intl. Corporation

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

iRobot Corporation

Kongsberg Maritime AS

KUKA AG

Lego Group

LG Electronics, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Parrot Drones SAS

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. SoftBank Corporation

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global mobile robots market evolve through 2032?

Which technologies and business requirements are driving adoption?

What restraints could affect future market growth?

Which robot types and applications offer the strongest growth potential?

How will regional and segment market shares change during the forecast period? Which companies are influencing the competitive landscape?

Key Attributes

