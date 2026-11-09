Global Preclinical Imaging Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2033 AI And Multi-Modal Imaging Drive 6.10% CAGR, Unlocking A $1.7 Billion Opportunity

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Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Preclinical Imaging Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2026-2033 - (by Product Type, Application, End-User, Geographic Coverage and by Company)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global preclinical imaging market is projected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2026 to $1.7 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period, according to the report. Market expansion is being supported by the increasing use of advanced imaging technologies across drug discovery, translational research, biomarker validation, toxicology, and pharmacokinetic studies.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are adopting preclinical imaging systems to improve research efficiency, monitor therapeutic response, evaluate disease progression, and strengthen lead compound selection. Demand is also rising among contract research organizations (CROs), academic institutions, and research centers seeking high-throughput and high-resolution capabilities.

Technology Advancements Strengthen Preclinical Research

The growing adoption of multi-modal imaging systems, including PET, SPECT, CT, MRI, and optical imaging, is improving the accuracy and predictive value of preclinical studies. Hybrid imaging platforms and high-resolution scanners enable researchers to collect more precise data while reducing time-to-result in complex research programs.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are also becoming increasingly important within preclinical imaging platforms. These technologies support automated image analysis, data interpretation, workflow optimization, and more consistent research outcomes. Their integration is expected to increase the value of imaging systems throughout pharmaceutical and biotechnology development pipelines.

Primary Preclinical Imaging Market Drivers



Expansion of drug discovery programs: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasing investment in imaging technologies to accelerate preclinical evaluation and improve candidate selection.

Advances in imaging modalities: Continued development of hybrid systems, imaging agents, and high-resolution equipment is improving research precision and operational efficiency.

Growth in translational and personalized medicine: Imaging technologies support biomarker validation and the development of targeted therapies by strengthening the connection between preclinical findings and clinical research.

Regulatory and ethical priorities: Non-invasive imaging methods help researchers obtain longitudinal data while supporting efforts to reduce animal use in scientific studies. Rising R&D expenditure: Increased research funding across pharmaceutical companies, CROs, biotechnology businesses, and academic institutions is generating demand for equipment, reagents, software, and specialized services.

Business Opportunities

The preclinical imaging market offers significant opportunities for companies providing integrated hardware, software, reagents, imaging agents, and analytical services. Modular and customizable platforms designed for specific research applications and animal models are expected to gain traction. Technology providers can also create new revenue streams through end-to-end solutions developed in collaboration with academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and CROs.

Asia-Pacific and Latin America present attractive expansion opportunities due to growing pharmaceutical R&D investment, improving research infrastructure, and wider adoption of advanced laboratory technologies. Suppliers offering cost-effective systems, localized technical support, and strategic partnerships may be well positioned to increase their regional market share.

Regional Market Outlook



North America: The region remains the largest preclinical imaging market, supported by major pharmaceutical companies, advanced research facilities, established regulatory frameworks, and substantial investment in drug discovery.

Europe: Germany, the UK, and France lead regional adoption, benefiting from strong R&D ecosystems, research funding, and demand for translational studies and disease mechanism analysis.

Asia-Pacific: The region is expected to record the fastest growth through 2033. Expanding biotechnology activity, a growing CRO sector, and government support for scientific research are driving demand in China, Japan, and India. Latin America and Middle East & Africa: Improving healthcare and laboratory infrastructure, alongside increased interest in preclinical research, is creating emerging opportunities for market participants.

Competitive Landscape

The global preclinical imaging market is highly competitive, with participants investing in product innovation, strategic collaborations, geographic expansion, and advanced analytical capabilities. Key companies identified in the report include:



Bruker Corporation

Cubresa Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Revvity (PerkinElmer, Inc.)

MR Solutions

Mediso Ltd.

Rigaku (MILabs B.V.)

Aspect Imaging

TriFoil Imaging FUJIFILM VisualSonics

Preclinical Imaging Market Segmentation

By Product Type:



Modality

Reagent Service

By Application:



Drug Discovery & Development

Toxicology & Pharmacokinetics Studies

Basic & Translational Research

Disease Mechanism & Pathophysiology Studies

Biomarker & Imaging Agent Validation Others

By End-User:



Pharma and Biotech Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic and Research Institutes Others

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Continued innovation in imaging modalities, AI-enabled analysis, and integrated research platforms is expected to shape market competition through 2033. Companies that combine technological performance with application-specific solutions, collaborative service models, and strong regional support will be positioned to benefit from sustained growth in global preclinical research.

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