Middle East Mobile Network Operators (Mnos) Directory 2026-2027 Connect With Middle East MNO Decision-Makers Using Compliant, Campaign-Friendly Contacts And Operator Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East MNO (Mobile Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027" has been added tooffering.

The latest edition of the report provides telecom service providers, technology companies, consultants and industry partners with actionable intelligence on mobile network operators across the Middle East. Developed specifically for organizations seeking to identify commercial opportunities, strengthen regional market strategies and engage relevant operator executives, the report combines detailed company data with an expanded database of management contacts.

Featuring a redesigned structure and almost three times the number of management contacts compared with the previous edition, the report covers more than 42 mobile network operators across over 14 Middle Eastern countries. It draws on 20 years of directory publishing experience, during which these resources have supported thousands of business connections and collaborations between telecom vendors, mobile operators and service providers.

The 2026-2027 edition is designed to help users assess the Middle East telecom market, research operator profiles and reach decision-makers responsible for technology, procurement, partnerships, networks, digital services and corporate strategy. Its combination of market analysis, operator intelligence and executive contact information makes it a practical business development resource for companies targeting MNO and MVNO opportunities.

Information included in the report:



Global mobile network operator industry snapshot: Market size, leading participants, major developments, analyst guidance and forecasts for 2026-2030.

Operator profiles: Registered company name, brand, region and network portfolio, including 2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G and LTE-Advanced.

Business intelligence: Subscriber numbers, market share, ownership, group information, network penetration, available technologies and contact details.

Executive information: Key CXO, management, decision-making and influencer contacts across relevant operator functions.

Online presence: Verified company website and URL information. Available formats: PDF & Excel editions suitable for market research, account planning and business development campaigns.

Key enhancements in the 2026-2027 edition:



Coverage of more than 42 operators in over 14 countries across the Middle East.

More than 360 CXO, management and decision-making contacts, representing up to 300% more contacts than the previous edition.

A new user friendly PDF format and campaign friendly XLS design for easier research, filtering and outreach planning.

A detailed executive summary offering focused analysis of the Mid-Eastern telecom market.

A dedicated questions answered section that supports market assessment and corporate decision-making. Contact data structured to support compliance with US anti-spam requirements, European GDPR requirements and applicable Middle Eastern laws.

Who should use the report?

The report is relevant to organizations seeking to conduct business with MNOs or MVNOs, including network enablers, hubbing partners, interconnection usage providers, roaming partners, handset manufacturers, infrastructure service providers and chipset providers. It also supports core network solution vendors, digitalisation experts, telecom consultants, 4G/5G specialists, value-added service enablers, reconciliation service providers, AI companies, event organizers and professional networking businesses.

Sales, marketing, partnership and strategy teams can use the report to prioritize target accounts, evaluate operator capabilities, understand competitive positioning and identify executives associated with commercial and technology decisions. The PDF & Excel formats also enable users to integrate the information into internal research, campaign planning and account management processes.

By consolidating Middle East mobile operator data, market forecasts and decision-maker contacts in one resource, the report helps telecom vendors reduce research time, improve market visibility and pursue qualified business opportunities throughout the region.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryQuestions Answered by the ReportMiddle East MNO Directory 2026-2027

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