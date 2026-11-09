Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Market To Reach $74.2 Billion As Smart Retrofits And Mandates Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart controls cut energy use by nearly 15%, while efficient systems and renewables lower bills, with typical payback of 8-15 years for homes and 10-20 years for commercial buildings

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Net-Zero Energy Buildings - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global net-zero energy buildings market was valued at USD 35.08 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 37.40 billion in 2026 to USD 74.20 billion by 2031. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.68% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by stricter building standards, renewable energy integration, electrification programs, smart building technologies, and growing demand for energy resilience.

Regulatory Mandates Accelerate Market Growth

Building codes are becoming a primary driver of demand for net-zero energy buildings. The European Union's recast Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, effective since May 2024, requires new buildings owned by public bodies to achieve zero-emission performance from January 2028. The requirement will apply to all other new buildings beginning in January 2030. EU member states were required to transpose the directive into national law by May 29, 2026. Following widespread delays, the European Commission opened infringement procedures in July 2026.

The UK's Future Homes and Buildings Standards are scheduled to take effect on March 24, 2027. The standards will require on-site renewable electricity generation in new homes, alongside low-carbon heating systems. In the United States, California's 2025 Title 24 Building Energy Efficiency Standards expand photovoltaic and battery-storage requirements to nonresidential and high-rise multifamily buildings. These measures support California's broader objective of reaching net-zero emissions by 2045.

Smart Building Technologies Support Net-Zero Performance

Digital controls and building-management platforms are increasingly important for maintaining net-zero performance after construction. Trane Technologies and Amazon reported energy-use reductions of nearly 15% across three fulfillment-center pilots using BrainBox AI. Deployment is planned across more than 30 Amazon Grocery fulfillment centers in 2026.

Smart controls can coordinate HVAC equipment, distributed energy generation, battery storage, and occupancy conditions. As building regulations place greater emphasis on measured performance, demand is rising for monitoring, automation, analytics, and optimization solutions. These technologies also create recurring service opportunities across the net-zero energy buildings market.

High Upfront Costs Remain a Key Challenge

Net-zero energy buildings typically cost 5-15% more to construct than conventional properties. The additional investment is associated with enhanced insulation, high-performance windows, airtight building envelopes, efficient HVAC and heat pump systems, and on-site renewable energy generation such as solar PV.

For a typical residential project, incremental upfront costs can range from approximately USD 15,000 to USD 50,000. Commercial developments generally require higher investments based on building size, energy requirements, and system complexity. Although reduced energy consumption can offset these expenses, estimated payback periods range from 8 to 15 years for residential buildings and 10 to 20 years for commercial properties.

The gap between initial expenditure and long-term savings remains an affordability barrier, particularly for developers and property owners facing capital constraints. Adoption can also be slower when owners do not expect to retain an asset long enough to realize the full financial return. Additional market constraints include a shortage of skilled decarbonization professionals, while deep energy retrofits, electrification programs, energy-cost volatility, and resilience requirements continue to create growth opportunities.

Commercial and Institutional Buildings Lead Demand

Commercial buildings accounted for 43.8% of the net-zero energy buildings market in 2025. Corporate sustainability reporting, tenant demand for certified properties, and measurable reductions in operating costs supported the segment's leading position. Large commercial assets also allow investors to evaluate energy performance and cost savings more consistently.

Institutional buildings are forecast to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 15.6% through 2031. Hospitals, schools, government buildings, and other public facilities are increasingly subject to formal emissions-reduction requirements. The UK's National Health Service aims to reduce emissions by 80% between 2028 and 2032 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. In September 2025, the Countess of Chester Hospital was confirmed as England's first verified NHS net-zero building.

Residential and industrial projects represent smaller market shares but continue to benefit from updated building codes, electrification incentives, renewable energy mandates, and corporate facility-decarbonization programs.

Asia-Pacific Holds the Largest Regional Market Share

Asia-Pacific accounted for 37.1% of the global net-zero energy buildings market in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% through 2031. China's manufacturing capacity in solar photovoltaics, heat pumps, and insulation supports regional deployment. India's sustainability frameworks and green-finance initiatives are directing capital toward commercial and institutional properties, while Japan continues to strengthen energy benchmarks through its Top Runner program. South Korea, Singapore, and Australia are also advancing zero-emission construction and public-sector renovation initiatives.

North America was the second-largest regional market. California's 2025 Title 24 Part 6 Energy Code took effect on January 1, 2026, expanding solar photovoltaic and battery-storage requirements. New York's USD 5.4 billion program for 2026-2030 is expected to support efficiency and electrification projects, while Canada's Deep Retrofit Accelerator Initiative is encouraging commercial, institutional, and residential renovation activity.

Europe maintains a highly developed regulatory framework for zero-emission buildings, led by the revised Energy Performance of Buildings Directive. South America, the Middle East, and Africa remain earlier-stage markets, with adoption concentrated in commercial developments, public-sector properties, and sovereign-backed projects supported by national rating systems and development finance.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights and Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Regulatory Mandates and Building Standards

4.2.2 Renewable Integration and Smart Technologies

4.2.3 Deep Energy Retrofits and Electrification Programs

4.2.4 Energy Cost Volatility and Building Energy Resilience

4.2.5 Grid-Interactive Building Solutions

4.2.6 Performance-Based Delivery

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Upfront Capital Requirements

4.3.2 Shortage of Skilled Decarbonization Professionals

4.3.3 Complex Building System Integration

4.3.4 Interoperability and Cybersecurity Risks

4.4 Value and Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Market Evolution and Adoption Trends

4.8 Key Net-Zero Energy Building Projects

4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.9.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD), 2020-2031

5.1 By Building Type

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.3 Institutional

5.1.4 Industrial

5.2 By Offerings

5.2.1 Solutions (New Net-Zero Energy Building Development, Net-Zero Building Retrofit, Integrated Design & Delivery and Smart Net-Zero Building Solutions)

5.2.2 Services (Architectural & Engineering Design, Construction Services, Commissioning & Certification Services and Consulting Services)

5.3 By Construction Type

5.3.1 New Construction

5.3.2 Renovation

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Russia

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 SouthEast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines)

5.4.3.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.3 Turkey

5.4.5.4 South Africa

5.4.5.5 Nigeria

5.4.5.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Siemens AG

6.4.2 Schneider Electric SE

6.4.3 Johnson Controls International plc

6.4.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.5 Daikin Industries, Ltd.

6.4.6 Carrier Global Corporation

6.4.7 Trane Technologies plc

6.4.8 ABB Ltd.

6.4.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.4.10 Panasonic Holdings Corporation

6.4.11 Saint-Gobain S.A.

6.4.12 Kingspan Group plc

6.4.13 ROCKWOOL A/S

6.4.14 Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

6.4.15 Legrand SA

6.4.16 Emerson Electric Co.

6.4.17 Canadian Solar Inc.

6.4.18 Sika AG

6.4.19 SageGlass

6.4.20 Integrated Environmental Solutions Limited

6.4.21 Skanska AB

6.4.22 Lendlease Group

6.4.23 Velux Group

6.4.24 Bouygues Construction

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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