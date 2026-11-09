Latham Pools Unveils The Winners Of Its 2026 Photo Contest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 12 winning projects highlight spaces for relaxation, resort-inspired features and safety integrated into backyard design

LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: SWIM], the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, today announced the winners of its 2026 Photo Contest, spotlighting 12 standout backyard pools built by Latham dealers across the United States and Canada this year.

Open to Latham's North American network of experienced installers, submissions were collected across four categories – fiberglass pools, vinyl liner pools, Coverstar automatic safety covers and winter safety covers. The contest drew entries from builders eager to showcase their finest work.

"This year's Latham Photo Contest winners show what's possible when a homeowner's vision comes together with thoughtful design, quality products and the expertise of a trusted dealer," said Sean Gadd, President and CEO of Latham. "From spaces designed for quiet relaxation to backyards built for entertaining, these projects reflect the many ways a pool can transform how families enjoy their homes."

2026 Latham Photo Contest Winners

This year's 12 winning projects showcase the range of possibilities available through Latham's portfolio of pools, liners and covers. The winners are:

Fiberglass Pools



First Place: Remington LeisureScapes – Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada

Second Place: Boyer Mountain Pool – Cashmere, Washington Third Place: Brooks Malone – Greeneville, Tennessee



Vinyl Liner Pools



First Place: Oasis Pools – Wood River, Illinois

Second Place: Quality Pool Construction – Lancaster, South Carolina Third Place: Swim King Pools – Rocky Point, New York



Coverstar Automatic Safety Covers



First Place: Buster Crabbe Pools – Nixa, Missouri

Second Place: Concord Pools & Spas – Latham, New York Third Place: Nate's Pools & Service – Jesup, Georgia



Winter Safety Covers



First Place: Swim Sports Inc – Hanover, Massachusetts

Second Place: Washington Pools and Spas – Washington, Missouri Third Place: Swim Sports Inc – Hanover, Massachusetts



Pool and Backyard Design Trends on Display

Today's backyard design trends focus on bringing swimming, relaxation and entertaining together in one outdoor setting. This year's winning projects reflect this approach, with features that give homeowners more ways to enjoy their pools and the spaces around them:



Spaces to Lounge and Unwind. Tanning ledges, in-water lounge chairs and pool-spa combos are being integrated to expand the pool's role beyond swimming. These features appear throughout the winning projects, creating inviting places to relax, cool off and spend time together.

Seamless Design from the Inside Out. Designers are using pool shapes, paving patterns and finishes to work together to connect the backyard to the home. Several winning projects illustrate this approach through clean lines, coordinated materials and defined areas for gathering.

Resort-Inspired Living. Waterfalls, slides and spacious patios bring elements of a vacation retreat home. The winning backyards show different ways to create that experience, from dramatic rock features to comfortable poolside lounging areas. Safety Built into the Design. Pool covers are a practical part of backyard planning. The winning automatic and winter safety cover installations show how these features can fit a range of pool shapes and outdoor settings.



A Reflection of Latham's Dealer Network

Winners enjoy recognition by having their projects featured in Latham's annual 2027 calendar, national marketing campaigns and of course industry bragging rights.

"These winning projects are a direct reflection of the talent and craftsmanship within our dealer network," said Gadd. "Every entry we received reinforces why we do what we do: giving dealers the products and support they need to bring their customers' backyard visions to life."

Homeowners interested in exploring a backyard transformation of their own can find a local Latham dealer here.

About Latham, the Pool Company

Headquartered in Latham, NY, Latham Group, Inc., is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools and pool accessories in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. With over 70 years of experience and a coast-to-coast operations platform across 24 locations, the company offers a broad range of pool products, including fiberglass, vinyl liner, and automatic safety covers, all designed to provide homeowners with the highest quality and value. For more information, visit .

Contact: Sara Camp

L.C. Williams & Associates

800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at