Mexico Customs Brokerage - Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Nearshoring And USMCA Trade Drive 6.31% CAGR To USD 501.3 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Customs Brokerage - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Mexico customs brokerage market is projected to expand from USD 345.70 million in 2025 to USD 369.10 million in 2026, reaching USD 501.30 million by 2031. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% during 2026-2031, supported by increasing cross-border trade, nearshoring investment, evolving customs regulations and demand for faster, technology-enabled clearance services.

USMCA Implementation Increases Cross-Border Clearance Volumes

Implementation of the USMCA trade agreement continues to reshape supply chains across North America, increasing customs brokerage activity at Mexico's land borders, airports and maritime gateways. The share of Mexican exports using USMCA preferences rose from 44.8% in early 2024 to 88.7% by late 2025, demonstrating the growing importance of preferential tariff treatment in customs planning and documentation.

Mexico exported USD 534.9 billion in goods to the United States in 2025, representing 15.7% of total United States imports and placing Mexico ahead of Canada and China. This trade growth is increasing demand for customs brokers capable of managing rules of origin, supplier certificates, labor value content requirements and electronic compliance records.

Cross-border land transport remains the dominant mode in the Mexico customs brokerage market. Laredo alone processed USD 19.6 billion in trade during November 2025, highlighting the concentration of high-value shipments at major border crossings. The first USMCA review, scheduled for July 1, 2026, may introduce rule refinements, but the agreement's core structure is expected to continue supporting regional sourcing, manufacturing and trade.

Nearshoring Investment Supports Recurring Customs Activity

Mexico attracted USD 40.871 billion in foreign direct investment in 2025, marking a fifth consecutive annual increase. Greenfield investment commitments reached USD 7.38 billion, with capital directed toward automotive batteries, precision machining, industrial facilities and factory expansions.

These projects require frequent imports of machinery, production equipment, raw materials and components under temporary and definitive customs regimes. The United States remained Mexico's largest investor, reinforcing the integration of regional manufacturing networks and the need for reliable customs processing across high-frequency trucking corridors.

Reinvested earnings from established businesses also indicate that existing production facilities are expanding. This trend is expected to generate consistent declaration volumes while increasing demand for valuation, tariff classification, origin certification and audit-ready electronic submissions. Manufacturers are strengthening internal compliance capabilities while continuing to rely on licensed customs brokers for specialized processing and regulatory oversight.

Regulatory Changes Increase Compliance Responsibilities

Mexico's revised customs law took effect on January 1, 2026, introducing joint and several liability for brokers and importers. The regulation increases exposure related to customs valuation, tariff classification and compliance with non-tariff requirements. Penalties for undervaluation, misclassification and other violations can reach 250% to 300% of the commercial value of the goods.

Customs broker licenses now carry a 20-year validity period and require recertification every three years. A new Customs Council, comprising tax and customs authorities, oversees the issuance, suspension and cancellation of licenses based on continuing compliance.

The law also requires comprehensive electronic client files, including proof of operational infrastructure, sworn statements and verification against Article 69-B of the Federal Tax Code. These obligations are encouraging customs brokerage firms to invest in digital systems, client screening, document management and risk controls. However, the cost of technology upgrades may place pressure on small-to-midsize agencies with limited capital resources.

Land Transport Leads While Air Freight Records Faster Growth

Land transport accounted for 76.87% of the Mexico customs brokerage market in 2025, reflecting the scale of Mexico-United States trucking activity. Regional sourcing under USMCA supports road-based logistics, enabling manufacturers to align production schedules with customs pre-documentation, inspections and border appointments.

Cross-dock networks, bonded facilities and inventory-control systems are extending the efficiency of land-based supply chains as manufacturing activity grows in central Mexico. Maritime gateways remain important for containerized imports from Asia, exports to third markets and shipments of heavy industrial equipment.

Although air freight represented a smaller market share in 2025, it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.34% through 2031. Growth is being driven by semiconductors, medical devices, electrical products and high-value electronics requiring rapid delivery and precise documentation. Customs brokers with air-specific workflows, advance data processing and efficient resolution procedures are positioned to benefit from increasing activity at Mexico City and regional airports.

E-commerce parcel growth, automotive expansion and increasingly complex electric vehicle supply chains are also creating opportunities for specialized customs services. Across all transport modes, documentation accuracy, regulatory expertise and digital connectivity will remain central to performance in the Mexico customs brokerage market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights and Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 USMCA Trade Agreement Implementation

4.2.2 Nearshoring and Reshoring Trends

4.2.3 E-commerce and Cross-Border Parcel Growth

4.2.4 Automotive Industry Expansion

4.2.5 Digital Customs Modernization Initiatives

4.2.6 Foreign Direct Investment Inflows

4.3 Market Restraints/Challenges

4.3.1 Regulatory Uncertainty and Frequent Changes

4.3.2 Border Congestion and Delays

4.3.3 Technology Investment Requirements

4.3.4 Licensed Broker Shortage

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Geopolitics and Pandemic on the Market

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Mode of Transport

5.1.1 Sea

5.1.2 Air

5.1.3 Cross-border Land Transport

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 Manufacturing & Automotive

5.2.2 Consumer Goods & Retail

5.2.3 High-Tech & Electronics

5.2.4 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

5.2.5 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

5.2.6 Agriculture & Food

5.2.7 Others (Aerospace Components, Mining Equipment, etc)

5.3 By Service Provider Type

5.3.1 Customs Brokerage Firms

5.3.2 Individual Licensed Brokers

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Bollore Logistics Mexico

6.4.2 Tuscor Lloyds Mexico

6.4.3 Chapela Diaz

6.4.4 Montalvo y Montalvo S.C.

6.4.5 Global Logistica Aduanal S.C.

6.4.6 Grupo ZBCGrupo ZBC

6.4.7 Pasquel

6.4.8 Grupo FH

6.4.9 AAACESA Almacenes Fiscalizados

6.4.10 Nuvocargo

6.4.11 JD Group

6.4.12 G-Global

6.4.13 Grupo Ei (Grupo EI)

6.4.14 Farrow

6.4.15 Livingston International

6.4.16 Echo Global Logistics

6.4.17 Tecma Group of Companies

6.4.18 LogiMX

6.4.19 Roser & J. Cowen Logistical Services, LTD

6.4.20 Tradeport Global Logistics

7 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

8 APPENDIX

8.1 Macroeconomic Indicators (GDP Distribution, by Activity)

8.2 Economic Statistics - Transport and Storage Sector Contribution to Economy

8.3 External Trade Statistics - Exports and Imports by Product and by Country of Destination/Origin

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