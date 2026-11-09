Loom Security Recognized As A CRN® 2026 Stellar Startup

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Correlate your visibility. Know your security posture. CINQUE unifies identity, device, network, application and data

LAWRENCE, Kan., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loom Security, the channel-first cybersecurity company behind CINQUE, its AI-native unified observability and correlation platform, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has included Loom Security on its 2026 Stellar Startups list in the Security category. The list highlights fast-rising technology vendors that build for the IT channel, and solution providers use it each year to find new technologies and services to add to their portfolios.

Companies recognized as Stellar Startups must be six years old or younger. CRN selects them across categories that include artificial intelligence, business applications, cloud, data center, data platforms and analytics, edge computing/Internet of Things, networking/unified communications, security and storage.

The correlation gap

Most security teams already own the tools. More tools have not given them more visibility. An identity provider, an endpoint agent, a firewall, a SaaS application and a data platform each see a slice of the same activity, and SOC analysts pivot across an average of 10.9 consoles to piece it together (Omdia, commissioned by Microsoft, State of the SOC: Unify Now or Pay Later, 2026). Signals that sit below every triage threshold on their own rarely get connected.

CINQUE closes that correlation gap. It sits above the existing stack and reads all five control points together: Identity, Device, Network, Application and Data. It builds dynamic business personas from observed behavior, learning what normal looks like for human, non-human and agentic identities, then shows where behavior drifts, with the recommended action attached.

For Zero Trust programs, that produces something architecture diagrams and policy reviews cannot: behavioral evidence that the architecture you designed is the one your environment actually runs. CINQUE replaces no tools and performs no enforcement. It is the trusted source an AI SOC runs on.

Built for the channel

Fulfillment is 100% through partners in the Loom Fusion Partner Program, which has no tiers, no fees and no certifications. Deal registration is approved within two business days and protected for ninety days, renewals stay with the partner, and Loom Security sellers earn identical commission whether or not a partner is involved, so there is nothing to gain by routing around one.

“Most security teams do not have a tooling gap. They have a correlation gap,” said Chuck Crawford, Founder and CEO of Loom Security.“CINQUE reads the tools a customer already owns together, so analysts can act, leaders can explain their posture, and Zero Trust programs can prove the architecture behaves the way it was designed to. We built it to be sold and delivered through partners from day one. Being named to CRN's Stellar Startups list tells us the channel sees the same gap we do.”

“Having spent years on the partner side, I know a product has to do more than give a sales team another name on the line card,” said Laura Potter, Global Vice President of Partners and Marketing at Loom Security.“It has to solve a customer problem and create room to grow together. CINQUE shows partners risk in the context of how a customer's business actually operates, whether they are modernizing identity, merging two companies or improving SOC operations, and every gap it surfaces opens a door to the technology and services their customers need. We're proud to share this recognition with the partners building alongside us.”

“We're proud to recognize the innovative companies featured on this year's Stellar Startups list,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company.“These organizations are redefining what's possible in the IT channel by bringing fresh ideas, transformative technologies and a strong commitment to partner success. We look forward to seeing the impact they continue to make across the industry.”

Learn more

View the 2026 CRN Stellar Startups list.

Explore the Loom Fusion Partner Program, or contact....

Book a CINQUE Discovery Workshop.

About Loom Security

Loom Security, Inc. is a channel-first cybersecurity company based in Lawrence, Kansas. It builds CINQUE, AI-native Unified Security Posture Observability that sits above the security stack a customer already owns. CINQUE reads five control points together (Identity, Device, Network, Application and Data) across human, non-human and agentic identities, giving Zero Trust programs behavioral evidence and SOC teams correlated context. It is built for analysts who need to act and leaders who need to explain. Loom Security sells and delivers CINQUE 100% through partners in the Loom Fusion Partner Program. Learn more at loomsecurity.io.

CINQUE is a trademark of Loom Security, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact: Kristin DaSilva, The Channel Company,...

CONTACT: Media Contact Laura Potter Global Vice President, Partners and Marketing, Loom Security... 913-710-0039