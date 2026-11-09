Wings Of Rescue, A Nonprofit Flying Pets To Safety, To Be Featured On Life+Leisure Hosted By Bill And Giuliana Rancic

Wings of Rescue on Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

CEO Ric Browde and President Nelda Corbell Share How Their Life-Saving Missions Are Giving Thousands of Animals a Second Chance

- Giuliana RancicCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every year, countless shelter animals face uncertain futures due to overcrowding, natural disasters, and limited resources. Wings of Rescue, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transporting at-risk pets to safety by air, is changing those outcomes one flight at a time. The organization will be featured on Life+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, in a special segment airing on WE tv on November 12, 2026 at 7:30 AM EST, highlighting its extraordinary efforts to save animals, reunite families, and inspire communities to take action.The episode features Ric Browde, CEO of Wings of Rescue, and Nelda Corbell, President, who share how the organization coordinates large-scale rescue flights, transporting animals from overcrowded shelters and disaster-stricken communities to locations where kennel space and waiting adopters offer them a second chance at life.Founded in 2012, Wings of Rescue began with a simple but powerful realization: while healthy, adoptable animals were being euthanized in overcrowded Southern California shelters, facilities in the Pacific Northwest had available space and families ready to adopt. By connecting these communities through aviation, the organization created an innovative solution to a heartbreaking problem.Since its founding, Wings of Rescue has flown more than 96,000 pets to safety, delivered more than 905,000 pounds of humanitarian and veterinary aid to disaster victims, and provided over 23,000 free spay and neuter procedures for pets belonging to low-income families. Its missions have reached all 50 states and 18 countries, establishing an extraordinary record of animal rescue and disaster response.During the segment, Browde and Corbell explain the logistics behind these life-saving missions and the critical role Wings of Rescue plays during natural disasters. Beyond relocating vulnerable animals, the organization delivers essential supplies and helps reunite displaced families with beloved pets, including reunification missions following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.The conversation also explores the emotional reality of shelter overcrowding. Browde recalls a rescue flight involving 40 dogs whose lives were at immediate risk. An animal control officer explained that without the flight, he would have been forced to euthanize those animals before returning home to celebrate his daughter's birthday. Stories like these illustrate the profound difference a single rescue mission can make.For Corbell, whose career in animal welfare includes helping dramatically improve shelter live-release rates in Texas, prevention is just as important as rescue. She discusses the critical role of spaying and neutering in reducing unwanted litters, easing shelter overcrowding, and creating sustainable solutions to pet homelessness.At the heart of Wings of Rescue is a belief that everyone has the power to make a difference. Whether through donations, volunteering, adoption, fostering, or supporting responsible pet ownership, individuals and businesses can play a meaningful role in protecting vulnerable animals.“Having had the privilege of participating in several of Wings of Rescue's lifesaving missions, I've witnessed firsthand the incredible impact this organization has on the lives of shelter animals. Each mission represents more than just a journey - it's a second chance at life, love, and a forever home. I'm thrilled to shine a spotlight on this remarkable nonprofit through our interview and introduce our viewers to the inspiring work they do to help animals embark on beautiful new chapters.” – Giuliana Rancic.As a nonprofit funded entirely through donations, Wings of Rescue relies on the generosity of individuals and corporate supporters to continue its missions. Through Life+Leisure, the organization hopes to inspire viewers to become part of its growing community of animal advocates and help ensure that more pets receive the second chances they deserve.Tune in to WE tv on November 12, 2026 at 7:30 AM EST to watch the full Life+Leisure segment and discover how Wings of Rescue is turning compassion into action, proving that sometimes all it takes to save a life is a flight.About Wings of RescueFounded in 2012, Wings of Rescue is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving at-risk shelter animals through large-scale air transports, disaster response, and community-based animal welfare initiatives. Having flown more than 93,000 pets to safety, the organization connects overcrowded shelters with communities where adoptive homes and resources are available. Wings of Rescue also delivers humanitarian and veterinary aid during disasters and supports preventive care initiatives, including free spay and neuter programs for underserved communities.Learn more, support a rescue mission, or make a donation at .About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on AMC, WE tv, and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living through expert insights, innovative solutions, and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at .

Gila Stern

Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure

+1 312-620-6522

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Wings of Rescue, a Nonprofit Flying Pets to Safety, to Be Featured on Life+Leisure Hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic News Provided By Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure November 09, 2026, 15:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights



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