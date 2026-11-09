Cape Cod Insta Celebrates 10 Years Of Bringing Cape Cod Style To The World

Showing off Cape Cod style with a classic Cape Cod sweatshirt & beanie from Cape Cod Insta.

Bringing a little Nantucket style wherever you go with a classic Nantucket sweatshirt.

Celebrating island life with a Martha's Vineyard sweatshirt from Cape Cod Insta.

From Instagram to Icon: Cape Cod Insta Marks a Decade of Coastal Style

- Chris Pooley

CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cape Cod Insta, an online retailer specializing in Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard apparel, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026. Founded in 2016 by Chris Pooley and his wife, the company has grown from an Instagram page into a leading online destination for coastal-inspired clothing, offering an expanding selection of designs and apparel for customers who want to celebrate their connection to the Cape and Islands.

What began with a search for fun, town-specific shirts has grown into a business offering the largest selection of apparel representing communities across Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. Over the past decade, Cape Cod Insta has continued to expand its collection, giving customers more ways to show their appreciation for the places they love, with a wide variety of colors, styles and inclusive sizing options, with some items available up to 5XL.

The company's product selection has also grown well beyond its original T-shirt designs. Customers can now find a variety of apparel, accessories and home décor, including Cape Cod sweatshirts, Nantucket sweatshirts and Martha's Vineyard sweatshirts, along with hats, beanies, tote bags, stickers, wall art and posters. With designs celebrating towns and destinations throughout the Cape and Islands, the growing collection offers customers even more ways to show their connection to the places they love.

"Ten years ago, we just wanted a shirt for our favorite town, and we couldn't find one. So we made it ourselves. We never expected that to turn into a shop that people from all over the world come back to year after year. It's been an incredible journey, and we're grateful to everyone who has supported us along the way," said Chris Pooley, founder of Cape Cod Insta.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Cape Cod Insta is offering customers 10% off their orders with the code "10YEARS" at checkout. Customers can browse the collection and shop online at

About Cape Cod Insta

Founded in 2016, Cape Cod Insta is the premier online destination for Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard-themed apparel. Offering the largest selection of apparel representing towns across the Cape and Islands, the shop focuses on inclusive sizing and extensive color options, serving customers locally and around the world. For more information, visit or follow @capecodinsta on Instagram.

Chris Pooley

Cape Cod Insta

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