Worldwide Window Fashions CEO Han Zhang Named To Window Fashion VISION's 2026 Class Of 40 Under 40

HELIO logo

Raised on a window covering factory floor, Zhang led the development of HybridMotionTM, the first lift system that lets the shade be operated by hand or by motor

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Worldwide Window Fashions, the company behind the HELIO window treatment brand, is proud to announce that CEO Han Zhang has been named to Window Fashion VISION magazine's 2026 Class of 40 Under 40. Official announcement HERE.

Now in its seventh year, the program recognizes emerging leaders across the window covering industry for their leadership, professional achievements, and contributions to the industry.

A leader raised on the factory floor

Zhang grew up inside a window covering factory. His father founded a shade manufacturing business before Zhang was born, and its factory floor became his childhood home. Raised alongside sewers, machine operators, and line leads, he learned a principle he still leads by: the person on the line today may be the person carrying the business tomorrow.

From“impossible” to HybridMotionTM

Four years ago, Zhang questioned a trade-off the industry had long accepted: a roller shade could be cordless or motorized, but never both. For more than a year, motor manufacturers told him the idea couldn't be built and that there was no demand for it. Zhang assembled his own engineering team and led the program himself.

After three years of development, HybridMotionTM reached the market in September 2026 on HELIO's Renaissance roller shade collection. It is the first lift system that lets the same shade be operated by hand or by motor, with manual control that works even when the power is completely off. HybridMotionTM was named a finalist for Best Motorized Solution in Window Fashion VISION's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards.

Building on a 75-year legacy

Zhang leads a company built on three generations and seventy-five years in the craft. The story began in 1950, when Morris Caplan founded a small window covering company, selling and installing one home at a time. His son Rob Caplan carried it forward, and in 1994 partnered with Andy Yuen to found Worldwide Window Fashions. When HELIO launched in 2025, Zhang committed to building on that heritage rather than replacing it.

The business he leads is vertically integrated, from yarn winding through weaving, dyeing, and fabric finishing to the finished window treatment. That span lets his team solve problems at the component level, rather than relying only on what suppliers already offer.

Looking ahead

Zhang's favorite line at HELIO is“We're going to sell our shades on the moon” - a working principle rather than a joke. HybridMotionTM is the first step toward his larger goal: window treatments that respond naturally to the people who live with them.

“HybridMotionTM exists because our team refused to accept that something was impossible. This recognition belongs to them,” said Zhang.

About Worldwide Window Fashions

Worldwide Window Fashions is a Philadelphia-based manufacturer of custom window treatments and the company behind HELIO, a design-driven window treatment brand. Its products include roller shades, banded sheer shades, woven wood shades, vertical blinds, hardwood and faux wood blinds, and shutters, sold through authorized dealers across the United States. HELIO builds technology to inspire better everyday living through intelligent sunlight control and design innovation. Learn more at .

Syanne Jiang

Worldwide Window Fashions

+1 215-455-2266

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

HELIO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Worldwide Window Fashions CEO Han Zhang Named to Window Fashion VISION's 2026 Class of 40 Under 40 News Provided By Worldwide Window Fashions November 09, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.