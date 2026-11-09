Opticomm AI Expands Into The US And Launches The Real Deal, Bringing Sales Superintelligence To B2B Sales Teams

Already recovering $100K a week in revenue for one of Romania's largest food distributors, OptiComm's agents take on US distribution, automotive and insurance

- Cristi Movilă, Founder and CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, OptiComm AI ushers in a new day for AI revenue tools by bringing its sales superintelligence to the United States, giving US sales teams autonomous agents that help them win, keep and grow customers. Each agent continuously reads what's happening inside an account and across its market, spots opportunities the moment they surface, and acts on them before they slip away. It can reach customers by phone, email or text when timing counts, while keeping the rep in the loop and ready to lead the next conversation.The approach is already delivering value abroad, recovering $100K in revenue every week for Macromex, one of Romania's largest food distributors. The US launch starts with food and beverage distribution, automotive and insurance, and arrives alongside The Real Deal, OptiComm's new brand platform.OptiComm AI is sales superintelligence that continually learns and acts in real time. Its bilateral agent model pairs a dedicated agent for every account with one for every rep, building true customer comprehension across each book of business. With this deep degree of real-time understanding, a rep can work every account in their book as closely as if it were the only one they had.“Sales got very good at reaching people but worse at understanding them,” said Cristi Movilă, founder and CEO of OptiComm AI.“We built our superintelligent AI agents to know an account so well that a rep never has to pick between hitting a number and doing right by the buyer. That's the standard behind The Real Deal, and it's the one we want US sales teams to hold us to.”OptiComm AI brings US sales teams the return on AI they've been missingWhen buyer and seller agree on the problem being solved, close rates run nearly 200% higher. (Corporate Visions' Emblaze 2024).OptiComm's bilateral agent model is designed to deliver that return. One agent learns each account's business and what it needs now. A second turns that understanding into the rep's next move. Together they keep buyer and seller working on the same problem. OptiComm customers are already seeing that return across its three core agent solutions:.Revenue recovery: OptiComm's agents recover $100K in missed revenue every week for Macromex, one of Romania's largest food distributors..Upsell: OptiComm's agents grew average order size by 12% for a high-volume product distributor..Lead generation: OptiComm's agents produced 170 qualified leads in a single week for a consumer goods company.“Since we started using OptiComm AI, we've been able to increase our account coverage by 2x without hiring any additional sales reps, and we are taking advantage of previously unseen cross-sell opportunities across our existing accounts,” said Albert Davidoglu, CEO of Macromex.How OptiComm AI worksOptiComm's agents build customer comprehension, not just predictions. The bilateral agent model puts two agents on every relationship: one focused on the account and the real-time signals coming from the buyer and the market, the other focused on the rep and what deserves attention first.In practice, the agents:.Reach out to customers by phone, email or text the moment an account shifts, keeping reps informed.Research customers and source and qualify new prospects.Give each rep a prioritized list every morning, updated overnight, showing which accounts need attention that day and the reason behind each one.Brief reps before every meeting and coach them on live deals.Work autonomously toward the goals a sales team sets.Learn from how every call, offer and order turns out, so the next move on each similar account starts from a stronger positionThe platform connects to Salesforce, HubSpot, SAP, VTEX, Shopify, Google BigQuery and Microsoft Azure, among others, through APIs, webhooks, MCP servers and secure database connections.“US sales teams don't need another pilot that never makes it past the demo,” said Camelia Naluca, Cofounder and COO of OptiComm AI.“They need agents that plug into the systems they already use, meet enterprise security standards and start working accounts on day one. That's what we've built, and it's already running in businesses that live and die by their customer relationships.”The Real Deal: what the new brand stands forThe Real Deal is OptiComm's new brand platform and tagline. The company name stays the same. The platform stands on three ideas:.Deals both sides want. OptiComm's agents show the rep what the buyer's business needs, so the offer fits from the first conversation. Deals move faster,and the trust they build sets up a longer relationship..Deals rooted in real need. Every recommendation is grounded in signals from inside the account and from the market around it, so the offer answers aneed that already exists..Technology that lives up to the name. Colloquially, the real deal is the one with the chops to deliver. OptiComm is putting its name on that standard, withagents that act on their own and customer results already on the record.About OptiComm AIOptiComm AI is sales superintelligence that continually learns and acts in real time. Its bilateral agent model pairs a dedicated agent on every account with one on every rep, building true customer comprehension across a rep's whole book. The agents help B2B teams source leads, prioritize accounts, prepare for meetings and recover revenue that would otherwise slip away. OptiComm holds six ISO management system certifications and works with distributors and manufacturers across Europe, including Macromex. Its brand platform is The Real Deal. Learn more at opticomm.Media contactCristi Movilă, OptiComm Founder and CEO... | +40 765 250 943Sources.Corporate Visions, Emblaze research (2024): buyer-seller alignment associated with nearly 200% higher close rates.Macromex results and quote: OptiComm AI customer story.Upsell and lead generation results: OptiComm AI customer results, published on opticomm

Cristi Movilă

Opticomm AI

+40 765 250 943

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OptiComm AI Expands Into the US and Launches The Real Deal, Bringing Sales Superintelligence to B2B Sales Teams News Provided By Unicorn Kreative, LLC November 09, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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