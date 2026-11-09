Syndicated Radio And TV Host Todd Friel Offers Powerful And Practical Guide To Living ALL OF LIFE For The Glory Of God

In his new book, Todd Friel makes what he admits is“a pretty radical promise”: that a Christian can be connected to God“all the time.” In this book, he hopes to show believers how.

Author Todd Friel is the founder of Fortis Institute and the host of Wretched, one of the most downloaded Christian podcasts worldwide.

“Go Serve Your King isn't just a book - it's a biblically-sound manual for living a life of eternal significance.” - Ray Comfort

- Todd Friel

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Countless Christians struggle to connect their faith with everyday life. They love Jesus, but does that mean thinking about Him all the time? Does it require making drastic life changes? What does it mean to set one's mind on the things above when there is so much to deal with here on Earth? What should Christians do when it feels like God is absent?

“You can still believe in God and feel like He is detached from your everyday life,” Todd Friel writes in the introduction to his new book, Go Serve Your King.“You love Jesus, go to church, and pray when there's a need, but you can't figure out how to integrate Christianity into everything you do, even though you long for that.”

The answer, Friel says, (probably) isn't quitting a perfectly good job and becoming an overseas missionary. Instead, it's asking:“How can I be faithful in the life I already lead?”

In Go Serve Your King, Friel offers a joyful, practical guide to glorifying God in every moment of every day.

“It's not what you do that makes something holy, but who you do it for that really matters,” Friel said.“God might call you to do something dramatic - He sometimes does - but if He doesn't, you still have an important role in His eternal plan.”

Rich in biblical references and theological gems from Christian thinkers like Augustine, Jonathan Edwards, Charles Spurgeon, C.S. Lewis and R.C. Sproul, this book will help believers see eternal meaning in the ordinary, the mundane and even the painful. Friel shows readers how to:

. Live a truly purposeful life - the one that God created you to walk in - so that Jesus is at the center of everything you do.

. Overcome stubborn sins by growing in your love for Jesus so that you experience“the expulsive power of new affections.”

. Know God's will for every decision you make and circumstance you face.

. Become more like Jesus not through“radical” programs but by ordinary obedience.

. Steward every area of your life for God including your relationships, career, finances, recreation, aging and even death.

With reflection questions at the end of each chapter to help readers put their faith into practice, Go Serve Your King aims to help believers grow not only in their knowledge of God, but also in their love for Him.

“As you behold the glory of Christ, your heart will soar, and your faith will illuminate everything you do,” Friel added.“This book is a guide to living Christianly in every area of your life.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Todd Friel is the pastor of Alpharetta Bible Church near Atlanta, Georgia, and the founder of Fortis Institute. He is also the host of Wretched, an award-winning TV and radio broadcast, and one of the most downloaded Christian podcasts worldwide. Known for his distinctive blend of witty humor and biblical insight, Friel has written six books and produced dozens of Bible studies and video resources to strengthen the local church. Millions of his evangelistic booklets have been distributed around the globe, and his sermons are available on the Exalt the King podcast. Friel and his wife have three adult children and two granddogs.

For more information, please visit .

Go Serve Your King: The Key to Extraordinary Purpose in Everyday Life

Publisher: HarperCollins

Release date: Dec. 1, 2026

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-0063432284

Available for pre-order from



Trish Stevens

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Syndicated Radio and TV Host Todd Friel Offers Powerful and Practical Guide to Living ALL OF LIFE for the Glory of God News Provided By Ascot Media Group, Inc. November 09, 2026, 15:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Religion, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.