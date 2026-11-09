Charleston Plastic Surgery Welcomes Accomplished Plastic Surgeon, Ashley Boustany, MD

Ashley Boustany, MD joins Charleston Plastic Surgery

Dr. Boustany offers a patient-centered approach to natural results and customized treatment, a perfect addition to Charleston's longest-standing practice.

- Dr. Ashley Boustany

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Charleston Plastic Surgery welcomes board-certified plastic surgeon Ashley Boustany, MD, to Charleston's oldest plastic surgery practice. She is scheduling consultations and will begin seeing patients in the practice's West Ashley office on November 9th.

Dr. Boustany brings a wealth of experience to Charleston and has been named one of America's best plastic surgeons since 2023. Her compassionate approach to patient care and meticulous attention to detail have earned high praise from patients. She personalizes each treatment plan for the face, breast, or body, prioritizing safe techniques and natural results to ensure patients have a comfortable experience.

The addition of Dr. Boustany completes the surgical team as she joins Patrick Angelos, MD, board-certified facial plastic surgeon, and Craig Blum, MD, FACS, board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

“I'm thrilled to join Charleston Plastic Surgery and become part of a team that shares my commitment to exceptional patient care,” said Dr. Boustany.“What I love most about plastic surgery is the unique intersection of art and science, where form and function come together. I believe the best results are those that not only look natural but also enhance a patient's confidence and quality of life. I'm excited to bring my experience to Charleston and build lasting relationships with patients in this community.”

For the past five years, Dr. Boustany served as an attending plastic surgeon at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and an Instructor in Surgery at Harvard Medical School. As associate program director for the Harvard Plastic Surgery residency program, she led academic lectures and workshops on cosmetic surgery for residents and fellows.

Dr. Boustany grew up in Charleston, West Virginia, and began her path to medicine at Honors College at West Virginia University. She graduated summa cum laude with her undergraduate degree and earned her medical degree with numerous academic and professional recognitions. She was inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, Phi Beta Kappa, and Mortar Board Honor Society.

Following medical school, Dr. Boustany completed a six-year Integrated Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Residency Program at the University of Kentucky. She completed an advanced fellowship in cosmetic surgery at the Harvard Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship, one of only 24 fellowship programs in the country endorsed by the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery at the time.

Dr. Boustany has published more than 30 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters on plastic surgery. She also enjoys giving back by participating in cleft lip and palate medical missions in Retalhuleu, Guatemala, and Guayaquil, Ecuador. When she is not in the office, she often explores local gems, listens to live music, hits the tennis court, and goes on off-the-beaten-path adventures.

To learn more about Dr. Boustany's patient-centered approach to plastic surgery and see her before and after photos, visit her website at . To schedule a consultation, call or text (843) 722-1985 or schedule online at .

About Charleston Plastic Surgery

Charleston Plastic Surgery is the oldest plastic surgery practice in South Carolina, founded by the first plastic surgeon in the state, and currently serves patients at locations in Summerville, West Ashley, and Mount Pleasant. The practice is independent and physician-owned, part of the same organization as Charleston ENT & Allergy, a 30-year-old practice whose ambulatory surgery center has long served plastic and other surgical specialties. Its surgeons provide the full range of aesthetic breast, body, and facial procedures. Learn more at ChasPlasticSurgery.

Heather Williams

Charleston Plastic Surgery

+1 843-766-7103

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Charleston Plastic Surgery Welcomes Accomplished Plastic Surgeon, Ashley Boustany, MD News Provided By Charleston Plastic surgery November 09, 2026, 15:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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