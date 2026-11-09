Wilde Manor, A Safari-Inspired Bed And Breakfast, To Be Featured On Life+Leisure Hosted By Bill And Giuliana Rancic

Nick and Molly Wilde, owners of Wilde Manor, on Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Co-Founders Molly and Nick Wilde Share Their Vision for an Extraordinary Wildlife Destination Where Nature, Hospitality, and Education Come Together

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wilde Manor, a safari-inspired bed and breakfast designed to bring people closer to animals and the natural world, is redefining the traditional getaway by combining immersive wildlife experiences, historic charm, and a commitment to conservation.The unique destination will be featured on Life+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, in a special segment airing on WE tv on November 12, 2026 at 7:30 AM EST, introducing viewers to a remarkable hospitality concept where wildlife meets wonder.The episode features Molly Wilde and Nick Wilde, Owners and Co-Founders of Wilde Manor, who share the inspiration behind transforming a historic property dating back to 1854 into an intimate, safari-inspired retreat where guests can disconnect from the demands of everyday life and reconnect with nature, wildlife, and one another.Founded in 2024, Wilde Manor began with a shared vision rooted in the couple's lifelong passion for animals and conservation. Rather than creating a conventional bed and breakfast, Molly and Nick envisioned a destination where guests could experience meaningful wildlife encounters, learn about animal care and conservation, and enjoy the tranquility of a historic estate-all within a welcoming, family-oriented environment.During the segment, viewers will discover what makes Wilde Manor unlike traditional lodging experiences. The property combines the architectural character and rich history of an 1854 manor with thoughtfully designed wildlife habitats, educational opportunities, and personalized hospitality. Guests are invited to slow down, explore the grounds, and develop a deeper appreciation for the animals that call Wilde Manor home.For Molly, the concept represents the culmination of more than two decades dedicated to animal health and welfare. A Licensed Veterinary Technician with extensive experience in clinical and zoological medicine, she has overseen medical programs at zoological facilities, specializing in emergency care, neonatal development, nutrition, and daily animal care operations. At Wilde Manor, Molly brings that expertise to every aspect of animal welfare and guest education, ensuring that the property's mission remains firmly grounded in responsible care and meaningful learning.Nick brings an equally extensive background in the exotic animal and zoological industry, having spent more than 20 years working as an animal trainer, caretaker, curator, zoo director, and award-winning habitat designer. As the owner of Wilde Design, Nick has earned multiple national awards for his work creating innovative animal exhibits that balance natural beauty, animal enrichment, and visitor engagement. His expertise shapes the design and experience of Wilde Manor, from its wildlife habitats to the pathways that connect guests with the surrounding landscape.Together, Molly and Nick are creating a destination that reflects their belief that authentic connections with animals can inspire a lifelong commitment to protecting them.A central focus of the Life+Leisure feature is Wilde Manor's dedication to wildlife conservation and education. A portion of every guest booking supports global conservation initiatives, allowing visitors to contribute to wildlife protection through their stay. The property also emphasizes educational programming designed to help guests better understand the natural world and the importance of preserving it for future generations.Beyond its conservation mission, Wilde Manor offers something increasingly valuable in today's fast-paced world: an opportunity to disconnect from daily pressures and experience the simple joy of being present. Whether exploring the grounds, observing wildlife, learning about animal behavior, or enjoying the peaceful surroundings, the experience is designed to encourage curiosity, relaxation, and meaningful connections.As Wilde Manor prepares to introduce its distinctive experience to visitors, the founders hope to create a destination that appeals to families, couples, solo travelers, and groups alike. Their goal is to make wildlife education and meaningful connections with nature approachable and memorable for people from all walks of life.Tune in to WE tv on November 12, 2026 at 7:30 AM EST to watch the full Life+Leisure segment and discover how Wilde Manor is bringing together extraordinary wildlife encounters, historic elegance, and a passion for conservation to create a truly unforgettable destination.About Wilde ManorFounded in 2024 by Molly and Nick Wilde, Wilde Manor is a safari-inspired bed and breakfast that combines immersive wildlife experiences, educational programming, and historic hospitality. Set within a manor dating back to 1854, the destination invites guests to connect with nature through meaningful animal encounters and a peaceful retreat from everyday life. With a commitment to animal welfare, conservation, and personalized guest experiences, Wilde Manor supports global wildlife conservation initiatives through a portion of every booking while inspiring visitors to develop a deeper appreciation for the natural world. Learn more atAbout Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle television series exploring the intersections of travel, wellness, design, hospitality, and innovation. Airing on WE tv and Bloomberg International, the show introduces audiences to extraordinary destinations, inspiring entrepreneurs, and innovative brands that are transforming the way people live, travel, and experience the world. Learn more at .

Gila Stern

Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure

+1 312-620-6522

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Wilde Manor, a Safari-Inspired Bed and Breakfast, to Be Featured on Life+Leisure Hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic News Provided By Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure November 09, 2026, 15:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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