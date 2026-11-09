US Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Pricing +0.4% Yoy With Regions Varying From -2.9% To +1.7%, Finditparts Data Shows

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) October Heavy-Duty Price Index sheds new light on regional pricing, as distributor prices slip below previous year and manufacturer prices reach a new high.

- Matt Schweickert, CEO of FinditPartsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FinditParts, the leading online marketplace for heavy-duty truck parts, today released the October 2026 Heavy-Duty Price Index (HDPI), its monthly benchmark built from aggregated marketplace data. This edition of the HDPI adds the first regional view of distributor pricing, revealing that not all regions experience inflation and deflation equally. Nationally, October heavy-duty parts prices stood 5.9% above their January 2024 level, while year-over-year growth slowed to 0.4%. The free report is available at finditparts/intelligence.Key findings- Price growth continues to cool. Year-over-year growth in heavy-duty parts prices has slowed for eight consecutive months, from a peak of 8.4% in February to 0.4% in October.- Regional prices diverge. Distributor prices in the South are up 1.7% vs. last year's levels, while prices in the Northeast are down 2.9% from where they were last October.- Distributors and manufacturers are moving in opposite directions. Distributor prices are 1.4% below year-ago levels. Meanwhile, manufacturer prices reached a new index high of 106.7 (January 2024 = 100), up 2.6% year over year.- Variation also exists within subcategories. Subcategories within the Driveline & Axles category (highlighted in the September report) are not homogeneous – Hardware, Fasteners, & Fittings within the category are up 19.5% as compared to January 2024, while Hubs & Related Components are only up 4.5% over the same period.Quote from FinditParts CEO“Last month, our Heavy-Duty Price Index (HDPI) showed that pricing pressure hasn't landed evenly across parts categories. This month's regional data shows it hasn't landed evenly across the country either,” said Matt Schweickert, CEO of FinditParts.“Distributor prices in the West are up 9% since early 2024, over twice the increase in the South, and over the past year prices have risen in the South and Midwest while falling in the Northeast and West. A national average masks this variation that matters to the fleets, repair shops, and distributors navigating the context of their own specific markets.”“Pricing variation doesn't stop at the category level,” Schweickert added.“Within the Driveline & Axles category, Axle Shafts are up over 3% from a year ago, while Drive Shafts are up just over 1%. FinditParts' HDPI gives the industry visibility down to the subcategory, where buying and pricing decisions actually get made.”About the dataThe HDPI is built from the same live inventory signals that power the FinditParts marketplace: roughly 3 million unique in-stock SKUs held at about 900 stocking locations, representing approximately $7 billion of inventory. FinditParts measures prices like-for-like (the same SKU at the same location, compared month to month), utilizing a matched-item approach similar to the one behind the government's Consumer Price Index. Regional figures group distributor locations by U.S. Census region and reflect each region's own product mix. Prior-month figures may be revised as additional data is incorporated.Scale is what sets HDPI apart: the CPI samples roughly 80,000 prices across the entire consumer economy, with motor vehicle parts and equipment about 0.3% of it (mostly tires). HDPI compares millions of heavy-duty parts prices each month.About FinditPartsFounded in 2010, FinditParts is a leading eCommerce, intelligence, and technology solutions provider to the heavy-duty truck parts industry. Our proven front- and back-end eCommerce systems and unrivaled visibility into US heavy-duty truck parts supply and demand enable us to serve distributors, manufacturers, dealers, repair shops, and truck owners with the tools and insights they need to navigate the complex parts market and optimize their business performance.

Kevin Lydic

FindItParts

+1 856-816-4900

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US Heavy-Duty Truck Parts Pricing +0.4% YoY with Regions Varying from -2.9% to +1.7%, FinditParts Data Shows News Provided By FindItParts November 09, 2026, 15:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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