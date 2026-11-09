Heirloom Georgetown Breaks Ground On 620-Acre Master-Planned Community

New mixed-use development brings housing, parks, trails and community gathering space with an emphasis on thoughtful growth and preserving the natural landscape

GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Heirloom Georgetown has officially broken ground on its 620-acre master-planned community, marking a major milestone for the development that will bring new residential neighborhoods, commercial destinations, expansive green spaces and gathering places to one of Central Texas' fastest-growing areas.Located along Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Heirloom is envisioned as a vibrant, connected community that blends modern conveniences with Georgetown's rich heritage and natural beauty. The development will include approximately 3,000 residential units, 200,000 square feet of commercial space, a park and greenbelt spanning more than 50 acres, and a trail loop stretching over four miles.Project partners, community leaders and invited guests gathered on Thursday, November 5, to celebrate the milestone with a ceremonial groundbreaking, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the Georgetown community.“Breaking ground at Heirloom is an exciting milestone, but what we're really celebrating is the opportunity to create something lasting for Georgetown,” said Logan Kimble, Vice President of Land Operations at Columnar Holdings.“Our vision has always been about more than building homes. We want to create a place that feels rooted in Georgetown, where people can connect with their neighbors, enjoy the outdoors and build memories for generations to come.”From the beginning, Heirloom's development plan has been guided by the land itself. The project team studied the property's natural slopes, drainage patterns, floodplain and existing trees to determine where development made the most sense while preserving significant portions of the natural landscape. This approach prioritizes the protection of heritage trees, preservation of green space and thoughtful site planning to minimize unnecessary land disturbance.As Georgetown continues to grow, Heirloom aims to offer a different approach to master-planned development, bringing together diverse housing options, everyday conveniences and meaningful outdoor spaces in a community designed for every stage of life. Development will take place in phases, with an initial buildout anticipated over approximately seven years, depending on market conditions.About Heirloom GeorgetownHeirloom Georgetown is a planned 620-acre mixed-use community located along Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Georgetown, Texas. Designed around connection, community and timeless values, Heirloom will bring together residential neighborhoods, commercial destinations, parks, trails and gathering spaces. With a focus on preserving the area's natural character and creating meaningful experiences, Heirloom aims to establish a lasting destination for Georgetown residents and visitors alike. Learn more at heirloomgeorgetown.

Sarah Wilson

Zilker Media

+1 512-298-4081 ext. 707

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Heirloom Georgetown Breaks Ground on 620-Acre Master-Planned Community News Provided By Zilker Media November 09, 2026, 15:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.