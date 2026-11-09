Jennifer Garner Revisits 'Incredible' Time From Her Marriage With Ben Affleck

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 9 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner recently reflected on her marriage with ex-husband Ben Affleck, and said it was an "incredible" time.

The couple parted ways as they took divorce in 2018. The actress revealed she took the former couple's kids out of school and moved to London for 6 weeks while Ben was shooting a superhero movie in the UK and they used the time to explore Europe with trips to France and Italy.

She recently appeared on the 'Happy Hour' podcast, and said,“When my kids were really little, I went to Paris. Ben was shooting some Batman-ish movie in London and we went for 6 weeks. I took them out of school. It was the last time I really took kids out of school, but it was wonderful. It was incredible. It was so fun. And part of that is that we bopped around. We went to Venice, we went to Paris”.

Jennifer revealed the podcast's host Ina Garten was the one who suggested the actress should explore Paris by boat.

She further mentioned,“I've done it now, every time I go. Every picture from that night, from that trip, the smile on my kids' faces - it was such an adventure that you gave us”.

It comes after Ben praised Jennifer's parenting and called her a "spectacular" mother.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck married in a private ceremony in Turks and Caicos on June 29, 2005, after falling in love while working together on 'Daredevil'. The couple had three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Once considered one of Hollywood's most prominent couples, they announced their separation on June 30, 2015, just a day after their 10th wedding anniversary. They filed for divorce jointly in 2017, and it was finalised in October 2018.

Despite the split, the two have maintained an amicable relationship and continue to co-parent their children.