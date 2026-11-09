Mizoram CM Calls For Timely Implementation Of Aizawl Urban Transport Project

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Nov 9 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday emphasised the need for proper and timely implementation of Externally Aided Project (EAP) schemes to ensure that the benefits of these projects reach the people.

The Chief Minister made the observation while chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the Aizawl Sustainable Urban Transport Project (ASUTP), being taken up under the Externally Aided Project scheme.

Lalduhoma stressed the importance of developing a reliable public transport system to ease traffic congestion in Aizawl. He said that to encourage more people to use public transport, the services must be clean, properly managed and operated according to a strict and punctual schedule.

The Chief Minister also expressed his appreciation for the Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded Aizawl Sustainable Urban Transport Project being implemented under the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) Department.

The project aims not only to ease traffic congestion in the state capital but also to improve public health through the development of pedestrian walkways, improvements to traffic junctions and the creation of dedicated parking facilities for buses, trucks and maxi cabs.

Lalduhoma further underlined the importance of advance planning for key highways beyond Aizawl's municipal limits, pointing out the need to develop appropriate infrastructure before these areas become densely populated and face traffic congestion.

During the meeting, Jacob Lalawmpuia, Director of the UD&PA Department, made a PowerPoint presentation on the Aizawl Sustainable Urban Transport Project (ASUTP), outlining its proposed components, implementation plan and funding arrangements.

According to the presentation, ASUTP is an initiative to be implemented with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Phase I of the project is scheduled to be implemented during the financial years 2027-28 to 2030-31, with a total budget allocation of Rs 414.04 crore.

The project will cover several key areas, including improvements to public transport services, construction of depot terminals and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and upgrades to three major traffic junctions within Aizawl city. It will also include the construction of regional terminals for buses and maxi cabs at Muallungthu, Sihhmui and Bungbangla.

In addition, truck terminals will be constructed at Sihhmui and Bungbangla to facilitate the movement and parking of commercial vehicles and reduce congestion within the city. The proposed infrastructure is expected to contribute towards a more organised urban transport system by improving public transport facilities, providing better terminal infrastructure and promoting smoother traffic movement in and around Aizawl.

The meeting was attended by Home and UD&PA Minister K. Sapdanga, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Finance and Planning T.B.C. Lalvenchhunga, and senior officials of the concerned departments.