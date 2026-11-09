Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Belonging Set For Nationwide Bookstore Release

Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Set for Release

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, is set to be released across bookstores in the country on Tuesday, with publisher HarperCollins saying the book will be available from 10 am. In a post shared on X on Monday, HarperCollins said the excitement was building across the country, with bookstores preparing to welcome the much-anticipated memoir.

"Just one more day to go! The excitement is building across the country, with bookstores getting ready to welcome @SoniaGandhi's much-anticipated memoir. At its heart, Belonging is one courageous woman's story of falling in love with a man and a country, of finding the strength to remake her life and to serve India, the place where she belongs," the publisher said.

"Belonging: A Journey of Love arrives in bookstores tomorrow at 10 am," it said in another post.

Just one more day to go! The excitement is building across the country, with bookstores getting ready to welcome @SoniaGandhi's much-anticipated memoir. At its heart, Belonging is one courageous woman's story of falling in love with a man and a country, of finding the strength to remake her life and to serve India, the place where she belongs. @Bahrisons_books @mathrubhumi - HarperCollins (@HarperCollinsIN) November 9, 2026

Distribution and Reach

The memoir will be released across several bookstores nationwide, including Higginbotham in Chennai, Bahrisons and Midland in Delhi, The White Crow and Title Waves in Mumbai, Mathrubhumi Books in Kerala, Blossoms and The Bookworm in Karnataka, and Crossword outlets across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi-NCR, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat and Kerala.

Reflections and Tributes

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi reflected on her decision to write the memoir, saying that the time had come for her to tell her story in her own words. In a post on X on Saturday, she shared a statement given to a national daily, 'The Hindu', in which she recalled how she and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had once decided not to respond to everything written about them.

"A long time ago Rajiv and I realised that there was no point in trying to keep up with all that had been written about us. But, as I say in the book, there came a time when I felt that I should tell my own story," the statement said.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also shared a tribute to his mother, celebrating her six decades in public life. "Sixty years in public life, and still the same person. Proud of you, Ma," he said in a post on X.

Sharing another excerpt from Sonia Gandhi's interaction with 'The Hindu', Rahul Gandhi highlighted the values that she said had guided her through decades of public life. "The values that I learnt growing up survive. I have tried my best to be true to them: loyalty to family and friends, sincerity and feeling for others, the idea of being dutiful and responsible. I think I can say that in these I am the same person Rajiv met sixty years ago," Sonia Gandhi said in the excerpt shared by Rahul.

Inside the Memoir

The memoir chronicles Sonia Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance with Rajiv Gandhi to her life in India and the personal losses that shaped her relationship with her adopted country. It revisits her childhood in Italy, her relationship with Rajiv Gandhi during their time at Cambridge, and the assassinations of her mother-in-law, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and her husband, Rajiv Gandhi.

Publisher Alfred A Knopf had announced on August 18 that Belonging: A Journey of Love would be published on November 10. Born in Italy, Sonia Gandhi was a 19-year-old student in Cambridge, England, when she met Rajiv Gandhi in 1965. The couple got married on February 25, 1968. (ANI)

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