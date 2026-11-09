Man Alleges Assault By TN Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar Amid Coercion

Allegations of Assault Against Deputy Speaker

A man who was allegedly assaulted by Tamil Nadu Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar has been admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchirappalli for further treatment. The victim has alleged that he was threatened and forced to record a video denying the assault. Karthik Kumar, a resident of Kannabiran Colony in Thuraiyur, Tiruchirappalli district, said he had repeatedly approached the municipal administration regarding the lack of basic amenities in his locality, but no action had been taken.

The alleged incident happened yesterday evening, on the occasion of Diwali, when Karthik Kumar visited the Mannachanallur area for urgent personal work. On noticing the car of Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar parked there, he approached him to raise complaints about the problems in his locality. According to Karthik Kumar, Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar got out of his car, verbally abused him using obscene language, assaulted him repeatedly, kicked him and chased him away.

Forced Retraction and Alleged Coercion

Following the incident, Karthik Kumar received treatment at the Samayapuram Government Hospital for his injuries. Subsequently, a video went viral on social media this morning. In the video, Karthik Kumar was seen sitting beside Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar and stating that the Deputy Speaker had not assaulted him, that only a scuffle had occurred in the crowd, and that false information was being circulated on social media. However, shortly afterwards, Karthik Kumar released another video, creating a sensation. In the video, he alleged that Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar and Samayapuram Police Inspector Kirupanidhi had threatened to kill him and forced him to record the earlier video.

After being admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchirappalli for further treatment, Karthik Kumar, the alleged victim, told ANI that he was forced to make the video. "I approached the Deputy Speaker directly because no action was taken despite submitting complaints to the municipality and the MLA's office. However, he brutally assaulted me. Subsequently, Mannachanallur Police Inspector Kirupanidhi forcibly took me to the Deputy Speaker's residence. There, the Deputy Speaker and the Inspector jointly threatened me, saying that if I did not speak as instructed by them, they would kill me and my family. They made me speak the lines written by them and recorded the video. I had no other option but to speak that way out of fear, in order to protect my life and my family. I have not received money from anyone. I want justice," he said.

Demands for Accountability and Protests

Pon Murugesan, founder-president of the All India People's Renaissance Kazhagam and an advocate, told ANI that if the Deputy Speaker does not issue an apology, protest will be organised across the state. "A voter who went to submit a grievance was asked, 'Why have you come here? Which place do you belong to?' and was then brutally beaten and kicked like a rowdy. He was also allegedly attacked with an iron rod. Such conduct is unbecoming of a person holding the position of Deputy Speaker. The victim, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital, was forcibly taken away by the police inspector, made to sit at the Deputy Speaker's residence, and a false statement was recorded on video by the inspector. The victim belongs to the Devendrakula Velalar community. Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar must immediately issue a public apology. His party leader, Vijay, must immediately remove him from the post of Deputy Speaker. If this is not done, community-based protests will be organised across Tamil Nadu," he said.

"The Deputy Speaker has allegedly been involved in several irregular activities, including collecting monthly payments from liquor outlets in the Thuraiyur area, receiving money in connection with government advocate appointments, and conducting settlements in favour of major companies," he alleged. (ANI)

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