LULU Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Lululemon Athletica Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street Reassessment: Analyst Opinion Evolution on LULU. Numerous firms cut price targets or ratings after a June 2026 guidance reduction that the lawsuit alleges exposed brand and store traffic deterioration that management had downplayed

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) that a securities class action is pending on behalf of purchasers of Lululemon securities between March 18, 2026 and September 3, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

After the June 4, 2026 guidance cut, Telsey Advisory Group lowered its Lululemon price target to $122 from $175, a $53 reduction, and two other firms downgraded the stock. LULU fell $10.69 (8.56%) to $114.23 on June 5, 2026. It then lost another $21.16 (17.38%) to close at $100.61 on September 4, 2026, and the lead plaintiff deadline is January 4, 2027.

The Lululemon Analyst Downgrades Begin

On June 4, 2026, Lululemon changed its FY 2026 outlook from projected growth to a projected decline. On the earnings call, one analyst asked management about the negative media and social-media commentary: "What did they stem from? How long did they last? Why did they end? Is there any lingering impact?" Six firms then lowered their targets by an average of roughly $35 per share, and two cut their ratings.

Analyst Coverage Timeline

The complaint recounts the following coverage, which began before the Class Period and continued through the June 4 disclosures:



February 17, 2026: A GlobalData Retail managing director, quoted by CBS News, said Lululemon products had become "junkified."

Telsey Advisory Group and Stifel: Targets cut to $122 from $175 and to $134 from $176.

Bank of America and UBS: Targets cut to $140 from $175 and to $124 from $153.

J.P. Morgan and Bernstein: Targets cut to $149 from $173 and to $145 from $170.

BTIG and BNP Paribas: Downgrades to neutral from buy and to underperform from neutral. September 3, 2026: Q2 net revenue of approximately $2.42 billion missed consensus estimates by roughly $40 million.



Execution Concerns on Wall Street

The complaint alleges that even after the June cut, management told analysts the negative commentary had subsided, and that this kept LULU trading at artificially inflated prices. On September 3, 2026, Lululemon cut guidance again, to a 5% to 7% revenue decline. Management said the shortfall was driven mainly by China Mainland, where commentary after a Great Wall of China marketing event added to the pressure, and acknowledged pressure in both stores and online when an analyst asked whether the two channels diverged.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

Price targets shape what investors are willing to pay for a stock. The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Lululemon overstated its brand health and turnaround plan while store traffic and product demand were deteriorating.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. Here, Lululemon shareholders absorbed two guidance-driven selloffs within three months as Wall Street repeatedly reset its view of the brand, which the lawsuit alleges followed statements that downplayed known problems." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the LULU Lawsuit

Q: How much did LULU stock drop? A: According to the complaint, shares fell approximately $10.69 per share, or roughly 8.56% per share on June 5, 2026. Shares then reportedly fell an approximate $21.16 per share, or about 17.38% on September 4, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the LULU lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Lululemon made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period regarding the strength of its business, brand health, turnaround plan, and FY 2026 financial guidance, while allegedly failing to disclose deteriorating store traffic and product demand.

Q: When did Lululemon allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from March 18, 2026 to September 3, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What do LULU investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my LULU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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