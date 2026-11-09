Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Amdocs Limited (DOX)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street aggressively repriced Amdocs after its fiscal 2027 outlook called for falling revenue and earnings, and Oppenheimer followed with a downgrade. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of DOX investors who suffered losses

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roughly 30% of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) share value was wiped out before the market opened on November 4, 2026, as the market reacted to fiscal 2027 guidance projecting a 7% to 11% revenue decline tied to an escalating legal dispute with T-Mobile. If DOX shares in your account lost value that day, you may have legal rights. Investors who suffered losses are encouraged to submit your DOX loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The selling hit as Amdocs paired its fiscal fourth quarter 2026 results with an outlook calling for non-GAAP EPS to fall 26% to 30% in fiscal 2027. Market reports described the guidance as far below investor expectations. The Company disclosed that it and T-Mobile had each issued notices asserting the other had materially breached one or more agreements, with both sides threatening termination and/or arbitration.

Analyst pressure followed. Oppenheimer downgraded DOX, citing weak guidance and uncertainty surrounding T-Mobile. The selloff was reported by Investing.com, Yahoo Finance, Benzinga, StockStory, and Stock Titan. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors hit by the November 4 decline.

Shareholders who lost money when DOX shares fell may request a free review of their losses today. You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DOX Investigation

Q: How much did DOX stock drop? A: Shares opened down approximately $19.19, or about 30.74%, to open at a $43.24 per share on November 4, 2026. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Amdocs Limited made materially false or misleading statements regarding its T-Mobile relationship, its backlog, and its business outlook. The stock fell sharply after the Company issued below-market fiscal 2027 guidance and disclosed that it was significantly negatively impacted by an ongoing dispute with T-Mobile.

Q: When did Amdocs allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the November 4, 2026 disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase DOX securities at inflated prices.

Q: What do DOX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my DOX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought DOX and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence. Amdocs shares trade on the NASDAQ.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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