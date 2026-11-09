Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FIS shares fell after the Company lowered its fiscal 2026 profit and revenue outlook, citing client implementation delays, bank consolidation, weaker license demand, and lower non-recurring revenue. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating on behalf of investors who suffered losses

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) shares fell on November 4, 2026, after the Company cut its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $5.82 to $5.89 and its revenue outlook to $13.45 billion to $13.51 billion. If you lost money on FIS stock following the outlook cut, you are encouraged to submit your FIS loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky has opened an investigation on behalf of affected FIS shareholders. Coverage of the November 4 release focused on weaker earnings expectations and margin pressures, including increased investment in technology and cybersecurity.

FIS had previously disclosed significant vendor cost inflation. On its November 4, 2024 earnings call, CFO James Kehoe cited supplier price increases of 50%, 60%, and 70%. The Company's subsequent filings acknowledged significant vendor cost increases that it could not fully offset through pricing, approximately $7.7 billion in new acquisition debt expected to increase 2026 interest expense, and heightened sensitivity in certain reporting-unit valuations.

Shareholders who lost money on FIS are encouraged to request a free review of their losses or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FIS Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the FIS investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law claims on behalf of investors who purchased FIS securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the FIS investigation? A: Investors who purchased FIS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do FIS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my FIS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought FIS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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