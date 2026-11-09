Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Unum Group (UNM)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street modeled roughly $2.91 billion in third-quarter revenue from Unum Group. The insurer reported about $2.55 billion, and UNM shares fell despite a narrow per-share earnings beat

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) came in about 12.4% short of Wall Street's third-quarter revenue estimate in its November 3, 2026 report, posting roughly $2.55 billion against a consensus near $2.91 billion, and UNM shares fell as the market reacted. If you bought UNM ahead of that report and are now holding a loss, this investigation concerns your shares. Shareholders who lost money on UNM are encouraged to submit their loss details for review now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Unum posted operating earnings of $2.20 per share, about three cents above the roughly $2.17 consensus. The beat did not hold the stock. Shares fell on the top-line miss.

The results were disclosed in a Form 8-K dated November 3, 2026. Five financial news outlets reported the revenue shortfall against consensus, including Yahoo Finance, Investing.com, MarketScreener and FinancialContent. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of UNM investors who suffered losses following the report.

Bought UNM and now holding a loss? Request a free review of your UNM losses or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UNM Investigation

Q: How much did UNM stock drop? A: Unum Group shares declined after the Company's November 3, 2026 report showed third-quarter revenue of approximately $2.55 billion, about 12.4% below the roughly $2.91 billion analyst consensus. Investors who purchased UNM shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Unum Group's public statements ahead of its November 3, 2026 third-quarter report gave investors an accurate and complete picture of its revenue. When the Company reported revenue of approximately $2.55 billion against roughly $2.91 billion in analyst consensus, the stock declined.

Q: Who is conducting the UNM investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased UNM securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What do UNM investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I already sold my UNM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought UNM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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