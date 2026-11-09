Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market - Forecast 2026-2032 Aging Reactors And AI-Enabled Robotics Propel 4.80% CAGR, Creating A USD 11.62 Billion Opportunity By 2032
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|181
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$8.75 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$11.62 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Entombment
7.2.1. In-situ Disposal
7.2.2. On-site
7.3. Immediate Dismantling
7.4. Deferred Dismantling
8. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Reactor Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Boiling Water Reactor
8.3. Fast Breeder Reactor
8.4. Gas Cooled Reactor
8.5. Pressurized Water Reactor
8.6. Small Modular Reactors
9. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Capacity
9.1. Introduction
9.2. 300-800 MWe
9.3. Above 800 MWe
9.4. Below 300 MWe
10. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Technology
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Decontamination Techniques
10.3. Dismantling Technologies
10.4. Waste Processing & Treatment
11. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Industrial & Medical Isotope Production Facilities
11.3. Nuclear Power Generation Facilities
11.4. Research Reactors & Test Facilities
12. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by End-Users
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Government/State-Owned Entities
12.3. Private Sector/Utilities
13. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America
13.3. Europe
13.4. Asia-Pacific
13.5. Latin America
13.6. Africa
13.7. Middle East
14. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. NATO
14.3. G7
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. ASEAN
14.7. GCC
15. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Country
15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. China
15.4. Canada
15.5. Germany
15.6. Brazil
15.7. Mexico
15.8. Japan
15.9. India
15.10. United Kingdom
15.11. France
15.12. Italy
15.13. Australia
15.14. South Korea
15.15. Russia
15.16. Spain
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
17.1. ABB Ltd.
17.2. AECOM Technology Corporation
17.3. Alliant Energy Corporation
17.4. AtkinsRealis Group Inc.
17.5. ATS Corporation
17.6. Babcock International Group PLC
17.7. Bechtel Corporation
17.8. China National Nuclear Corporation
17.9. Dominion Energy, Inc.
17.10. EDF ENERGY LIMITED
17.11. Enercon Services, Inc.
17.12. EnergySolutions Inc.
17.13. Exelon Corporation
17.14. Fluor Corporation
17.15. GE Vernova
17.16. Holtec International, Inc.
17.17. i3D robotics Ltd
17.18. KUKA AG
17.19. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
17.20. Northstar Group Services, Inc.
17.21. NUKEM Technologies Engineering Services GmbH by Muroosystems Corporation
17.22. NuScale Power, LLC
17.23. Ontario Power Generation Inc.
17.24. Orano Technologies SA
17.25. Sellafield Ltd
17.26. Studsvik AB
17.27. Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation
17.28. Veolia Environnement SA
17.29. Westinghouse Electric Corporation
18. Key Experts
List of Figures [23]
List of Tables [292]
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