Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market - Forecast 2026-2032 Aging Reactors And AI-Enabled Robotics Propel 4.80% CAGR, Creating A USD 11.62 Billion Opportunity By 2032

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nuclear Decommissioning Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nuclear decommissioning market research report provides a comprehensive assessment of industry growth, technology adoption, regulatory developments, regional opportunities, and competitive priorities. Valued at USD 8.75 billion in 2026, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% to reach USD 11.62 billion by 2032. The analysis supports strategic planning by highlighting where funded liabilities, established waste routes, and clear regulatory frameworks are creating viable commercial opportunities.

Market Scope and Growth Drivers

Nuclear decommissioning has evolved from an end-of-life obligation into a strategic segment of the global nuclear energy value chain. The market encompasses:



Planning and radiological characterization

Decontamination and dismantling

Spent fuel and radioactive waste handling

Site remediation and license termination Services for power reactors, research reactors, fuel-cycle facilities, and legacy sites

Growth is driven by aging reactor fleets, stricter environmental requirements, permanent shutdown programs, and national commitments to retire nuclear assets safely while maintaining public confidence.

Transformative Industry Shifts

Aging infrastructure, evolving waste policies, and demand for cost certainty are reshaping project execution. Where funding, regulatory approvals, and waste routes are available, operators are increasingly favoring immediate dismantling over deferred strategies to reduce surveillance costs and knowledge-loss risks.

Remote handling, robotics, laser scanning, digital twins, radiation mapping, and modular waste packaging are improving worker safety and project visibility. However, shortages of specialist labor, licensed disposal capacity, and heavy-lift services make early contracting and integrated governance increasingly important. These insights allow decision-makers to anticipate execution constraints and strengthen risk-mitigation plans.

Artificial Intelligence and Digitalization

Artificial intelligence is emerging as a practical complement to licensed engineering judgment. AI-assisted image recognition, sensor fusion, and predictive analytics can identify contamination patterns, optimize sampling, and prioritize high-dose work areas.

When integrated with robotics, Building Information Modeling, and digital twins, AI can improve task sequencing, dose reduction, waste classification, and schedule-risk analysis. Adoption depends on nuclear quality assurance, cybersecurity, traceability, explainable outputs, and human-in-the-loop validation.

Regional Market Insights



Europe: The deepest multi-country pipeline, supported by reactor shutdowns and legacy programs in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Eastern Europe.

North America: A mature market with regulated funding, experienced technical capacity, dry cask storage, and established project frameworks in the United States and Canada.

Asia-Pacific: Dynamic demand led by Japan's post-Fukushima cleanup, South Korea's retirement planning, and long-term lifecycle requirements in China and India.

Latin America: Emerging opportunities involving research reactors, waste governance, and future retirement planning in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. Middle East and Africa: Demand centers on regulatory capacity, lifecycle planning, research reactors, uranium legacy sites, and radioactive source management.

The regional comparisons help organizations prioritize market entry based on project maturity, procurement readiness, regulatory conditions, and local capability gaps.

Economic and Strategic Group Insights



EU and G7: Concentrate substantial regulatory expertise, funding mechanisms, and complex project capabilities.

BRICS: Present a mixed opportunity profile spanning large domestic nuclear programs and selective waste, legacy-site, and research-reactor projects.

ASEAN and GCC: Focus on institutional readiness, safeguards, waste infrastructure, and lifecycle policy development. NATO markets: Place additional emphasis on energy security, critical infrastructure protection, emergency preparedness, and supply chain resilience.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders



Integrate characterization, end-state definition, funding assurance, and waste-route confirmation before dismantling.

Align early with regulators and establish transparent cost and schedule baselines.

Invest in robotics, remote operations, digital twins, AI analytics, and nuclear-grade project controls.

Build partnerships with waste processors, engineering specialists, and local authorities. Develop scarce expertise in radiation protection, decommissioning engineering, project controls, and licensed waste management.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to reach USD 11.62 billion by 2032.

Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific offer the strongest near-term opportunities.

Waste-route certainty, workforce depth, and regulatory alignment remain critical success factors.

AI, robotics, and digital platforms are improving safety, visibility, and cost control. Competitive advantage will depend on proven execution, resilient partnerships, and public trust.

Key Attributes:

