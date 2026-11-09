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Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market - Forecast 2026-2032 Aging Reactors And AI-Enabled Robotics Propel 4.80% CAGR, Creating A USD 11.62 Billion Opportunity By 2032


Date: 2026-11-09 10:31:34

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through early planning, cost certainty, AI analytics, robotics, secure waste routes, strategic partnerships, and workforce development

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nuclear Decommissioning Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nuclear decommissioning market research report provides a comprehensive assessment of industry growth, technology adoption, regulatory developments, regional opportunities, and competitive priorities. Valued at USD 8.75 billion in 2026, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% to reach USD 11.62 billion by 2032. The analysis supports strategic planning by highlighting where funded liabilities, established waste routes, and clear regulatory frameworks are creating viable commercial opportunities.

Market Scope and Growth Drivers

Nuclear decommissioning has evolved from an end-of-life obligation into a strategic segment of the global nuclear energy value chain. The market encompasses:

  • Planning and radiological characterization
  • Decontamination and dismantling
  • Spent fuel and radioactive waste handling
  • Site remediation and license termination
  • Services for power reactors, research reactors, fuel-cycle facilities, and legacy sites

Growth is driven by aging reactor fleets, stricter environmental requirements, permanent shutdown programs, and national commitments to retire nuclear assets safely while maintaining public confidence.

Transformative Industry Shifts

Aging infrastructure, evolving waste policies, and demand for cost certainty are reshaping project execution. Where funding, regulatory approvals, and waste routes are available, operators are increasingly favoring immediate dismantling over deferred strategies to reduce surveillance costs and knowledge-loss risks.

Remote handling, robotics, laser scanning, digital twins, radiation mapping, and modular waste packaging are improving worker safety and project visibility. However, shortages of specialist labor, licensed disposal capacity, and heavy-lift services make early contracting and integrated governance increasingly important. These insights allow decision-makers to anticipate execution constraints and strengthen risk-mitigation plans.

Artificial Intelligence and Digitalization

Artificial intelligence is emerging as a practical complement to licensed engineering judgment. AI-assisted image recognition, sensor fusion, and predictive analytics can identify contamination patterns, optimize sampling, and prioritize high-dose work areas.

When integrated with robotics, Building Information Modeling, and digital twins, AI can improve task sequencing, dose reduction, waste classification, and schedule-risk analysis. Adoption depends on nuclear quality assurance, cybersecurity, traceability, explainable outputs, and human-in-the-loop validation.

Regional Market Insights

  • Europe: The deepest multi-country pipeline, supported by reactor shutdowns and legacy programs in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Eastern Europe.
  • North America: A mature market with regulated funding, experienced technical capacity, dry cask storage, and established project frameworks in the United States and Canada.
  • Asia-Pacific: Dynamic demand led by Japan's post-Fukushima cleanup, South Korea's retirement planning, and long-term lifecycle requirements in China and India.
  • Latin America: Emerging opportunities involving research reactors, waste governance, and future retirement planning in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.
  • Middle East and Africa: Demand centers on regulatory capacity, lifecycle planning, research reactors, uranium legacy sites, and radioactive source management.

The regional comparisons help organizations prioritize market entry based on project maturity, procurement readiness, regulatory conditions, and local capability gaps.

Economic and Strategic Group Insights

  • EU and G7: Concentrate substantial regulatory expertise, funding mechanisms, and complex project capabilities.
  • BRICS: Present a mixed opportunity profile spanning large domestic nuclear programs and selective waste, legacy-site, and research-reactor projects.
  • ASEAN and GCC: Focus on institutional readiness, safeguards, waste infrastructure, and lifecycle policy development.
  • NATO markets: Place additional emphasis on energy security, critical infrastructure protection, emergency preparedness, and supply chain resilience.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

  • Integrate characterization, end-state definition, funding assurance, and waste-route confirmation before dismantling.
  • Align early with regulators and establish transparent cost and schedule baselines.
  • Invest in robotics, remote operations, digital twins, AI analytics, and nuclear-grade project controls.
  • Build partnerships with waste processors, engineering specialists, and local authorities.
  • Develop scarce expertise in radiation protection, decommissioning engineering, project controls, and licensed waste management.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is forecast to reach USD 11.62 billion by 2032.
  • Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific offer the strongest near-term opportunities.
  • Waste-route certainty, workforce depth, and regulatory alignment remain critical success factors.
  • AI, robotics, and digital platforms are improving safety, visibility, and cost control.
  • Competitive advantage will depend on proven execution, resilient partnerships, and public trust.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 181
Forecast Period 2026-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.75 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $11.62 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Entombment
7.2.1. In-situ Disposal
7.2.2. On-site
7.3. Immediate Dismantling
7.4. Deferred Dismantling
8. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Reactor Type
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Boiling Water Reactor
8.3. Fast Breeder Reactor
8.4. Gas Cooled Reactor
8.5. Pressurized Water Reactor
8.6. Small Modular Reactors
9. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Capacity
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. 300-800 MWe
9.3. Above 800 MWe
9.4. Below 300 MWe
10. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Technology
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Decontamination Techniques
10.3. Dismantling Technologies
10.4. Waste Processing & Treatment
11. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Application
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Industrial & Medical Isotope Production Facilities
11.3. Nuclear Power Generation Facilities
11.4. Research Reactors & Test Facilities
12. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by End-Users
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Government/State-Owned Entities
12.3. Private Sector/Utilities
13. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Region
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America
13.3. Europe
13.4. Asia-Pacific
13.5. Latin America
13.6. Africa
13.7. Middle East
14. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Group
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. NATO
14.3. G7
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. ASEAN
14.7. GCC
15. Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Country
 15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. China
15.4. Canada
15.5. Germany
15.6. Brazil
15.7. Mexico
15.8. Japan
15.9. India
15.10. United Kingdom
15.11. France
15.12. Italy
15.13. Australia
15.14. South Korea
15.15. Russia
15.16. Spain
16. Competitive Landscape
 16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
 17.1. ABB Ltd.
17.2. AECOM Technology Corporation
17.3. Alliant Energy Corporation
17.4. AtkinsRealis Group Inc.
17.5. ATS Corporation
17.6. Babcock International Group PLC
17.7. Bechtel Corporation
17.8. China National Nuclear Corporation
17.9. Dominion Energy, Inc.
17.10. EDF ENERGY LIMITED
17.11. Enercon Services, Inc.
17.12. EnergySolutions Inc.
17.13. Exelon Corporation
17.14. Fluor Corporation
17.15. GE Vernova
17.16. Holtec International, Inc.
17.17. i3D robotics Ltd
17.18. KUKA AG
17.19. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
17.20. Northstar Group Services, Inc.
17.21. NUKEM Technologies Engineering Services GmbH by Muroosystems Corporation
17.22. NuScale Power, LLC
17.23. Ontario Power Generation Inc.
17.24. Orano Technologies SA
17.25. Sellafield Ltd
17.26. Studsvik AB
17.27. Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation
17.28. Veolia Environnement SA
17.29. Westinghouse Electric Corporation
18. Key Experts
List of Figures [23]
List of Tables [292]
For more information about this report visit

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