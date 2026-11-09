Invalda INVL Proposed To Allocate Interim Dividends For The Period Ended 30 September 2026
“We have sufficient funds for our investment plans, so we are returning free cash to shareholders. This decision reflects our established practice of not accumulating excess capital either within the company itself or in the businesses we manage, thereby creating greater value for our investors,” says Darius Šulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL.
The interim dividend is planned to be paid for the nine-month period of 2026. In connection with the planned dividend payment, the company will publish its financial statements for the nine months of 2026 ahead of the shareholders' meeting.
Invalda INVL shares have been listed on Nasdaq Vilnius since 1995. Since its listing, the company has returned EUR 99.5 million to shareholders through dividends and share buy-backs. Earlier this year, the company paid a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share for 2025, totaling EUR 12.06 million.
Further information:
Darius Sulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL
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