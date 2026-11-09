Invalda INVL Proposed To Allocate Interim Dividends For The Period Ended 30 September 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invalda INVL, the leading Baltic asset management group, is convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 1 December to consider the payment of an interim dividend of EUR 2.00 per share (EUR 24.9 million in total). This is the first time in the company's more than 30-year history that Invalda INVL will propose paying an interim dividend.

“We have sufficient funds for our investment plans, so we are returning free cash to shareholders. This decision reflects our established practice of not accumulating excess capital either within the company itself or in the businesses we manage, thereby creating greater value for our investors,” says Darius Šulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL.

The interim dividend is planned to be paid for the nine-month period of 2026. In connection with the planned dividend payment, the company will publish its financial statements for the nine months of 2026 ahead of the shareholders' meeting.

Invalda INVL shares have been listed on Nasdaq Vilnius since 1995. Since its listing, the company has returned EUR 99.5 million to shareholders through dividends and share buy-backs. Earlier this year, the company paid a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share for 2025, totaling EUR 12.06 million.

Further information:

Darius Sulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL

...