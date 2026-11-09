Correction: Invalda INVL Investor's Calendar For 2026
Invalda INVL plans to publish information to investors in 2026 in accordance with the following calendar:
27 November 2026 - factsheet for 9 months of 2026.
The company also informs that, in connection with the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders convened on 1 December 2026, at which an interim dividend distribution will be considered, the company plans to publish the interim financial statements of AB Invalda INVL for the 9 months of 2026 on 27 November 2026.
The person for additional information:
Raimondas Rajeckas
CFO of Invalda INVL
...
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