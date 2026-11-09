Nuclear Spent Fuel Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 Market To Reach USD 10.15 Billion At 12.57% CAGR As Dry Storage, Reprocessing, And Geological Disposal Investments Accelerate
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|199
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$4.98 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$10.15 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Nuclear Spent Fuel Market, by Service Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Conditioning
7.2.1. Compaction
7.2.2. Encapsulation
7.3. Disposal
7.4. Reprocessing
7.5. Storage
7.5.1. Dry Storage
7.5.2. Wet Storage
7.6. Transportation
8. Nuclear Spent Fuel Market, by Fuel Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Thorium-Based Spent Fuel
8.3. Mixed Oxide
8.4. Uranium Oxide
9. Nuclear Spent Fuel Market, by Reactor Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Boiling Water Reactor (BWR) Spent Fuel
9.3. Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) Spent Fuel
9.4. Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) Spent Fuel
10. Nuclear Spent Fuel Market, by Packaging Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Canister
10.3. Cask
10.4. Container
11. Nuclear Spent Fuel Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Defense Agencies
11.3. Nuclear Power Plants
11.4. Research Institutes
12. Nuclear Spent Fuel Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Nuclear Spent Fuel Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Nuclear Spent Fuel Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. AECOM
16.2. Amentum Holdings, Inc.
16.3. Babcock International Group PLC
16.4. Bechtel Corporation
16.5. BWX Technologies, Inc.
16.6. China National Nuclear Corporation
16.7. Deep Isolation Inc.
16.8. Enercon Services, Inc.
16.9. EnergySolutions, Inc.
16.10. Fluor Corporation
16.11. Framatome SA
16.12. GNS Gesellschaft fur Nuklear-Service mbH
16.13. Hitachi Zosen Corporation
16.14. Holtec International Inc.
16.15. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
16.16. Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.
16.17. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
16.18. NAC International Inc.
16.19. Orano SA
16.20. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.
16.21. Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation
16.22. SKB AB
16.23. Studsvik AB
16.24. Veolia Environnement S.A.
16.25. Waste Control Specialists LLC
16.26. Westinghouse Electric Company LLC
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [291]
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