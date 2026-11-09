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Nuclear Spent Fuel Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 Market To Reach USD 10.15 Billion At 12.57% CAGR As Dry Storage, Reprocessing, And Geological Disposal Investments Accelerate


Date: 2026-11-09 10:31:34

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nuclear Spent Fuel Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nuclear Spent Fuel Market research report provides strategic analysis of technologies, policies, regional developments, and operational priorities shaping the safe management of used nuclear fuel. Valued at an estimated USD 4.98 billion in 2026, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.57% and reach USD 10.15 billion by 2032. The findings support informed planning across storage, transportation, reprocessing, safeguards, and final disposal.

Market Outlook and Strategic Importance

Nuclear spent fuel management is becoming central to energy security, climate policy, waste governance, and advanced reactor deployment. Governments and utilities must balance immediate storage requirements with long-term pathways such as centralized interim storage, deep geological repositories, and closed fuel cycles.

Growth is being influenced by reactor life extensions, new nuclear capacity, stricter safety requirements, and the need for lifecycle accountability. Decision-makers can use the analysis to identify infrastructure gaps, evaluate market-entry opportunities, and align investments with evolving regulatory milestones.

Transformative Market Shifts

  • Transition from prolonged pool storage toward expanded dry cask systems.
  • Progress toward deep geological repositories for direct disposal.
  • Continued use of reprocessing in countries pursuing closed fuel cycles.
  • Greater focus on high-burnup fuel qualification, canister integrity, corrosion monitoring, and seismic resilience.
  • Growing adoption of consent-based siting, community partnerships, and transparent monitoring.
  • Investment in robotics, remote handling, engineered barriers, advanced materials, and digital inventory systems.

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies

Artificial intelligence is emerging as a decision-support tool for predictive maintenance, inspection analytics, anomaly detection, and safety documentation. Potential applications include analysis of cask surfaces and welds, radiation mapping, sensor monitoring, fuel inventory validation, transport planning, and repository modeling.

Adoption remains dependent on explainability, cybersecurity, quality assurance, and regulatory acceptance. Human-in-the-loop systems, auditable algorithms, and secure digital twins offer practical ways to improve operational visibility while preserving deterministic nuclear safety analysis.

Regional and Country Insights

  • Asia-Pacific: China's fleet expansion is increasing demand for storage, transport, reprocessing, and repository research. India emphasizes a closed fuel cycle, while Japan and South Korea face storage constraints, policy uncertainty, and local consent challenges.
  • North America: The United States relies heavily on reactor-site pools and dry casks amid unresolved federal disposal policy. Canada is advancing a community-informed geological repository process.
  • Europe: Finland and Sweden lead repository development, France maintains a reprocessing strategy, and Germany and the United Kingdom are addressing long-term disposal and legacy obligations.
  • Middle East and Africa: The United Arab Emirates demonstrates the importance of early spent fuel planning. South Africa anchors Africa's commercial nuclear landscape, while future programs require stronger regulation and workforce capacity.
  • Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina remain focused on storage continuity, regulatory capability, and international safeguards.

Comparative regional coverage enables utilities, investors, policymakers, and technology providers to assess regulatory maturity, competitive conditions, and country-specific risks before committing capital or entering new markets.

Industry and Policy Group Dynamics

  • The European Union maintains an advanced regulatory framework requiring national spent fuel and radioactive waste programs.
  • BRICS countries influence global demand through diverse reactor technologies, fuel cycle models, and expansion strategies.
  • G7 countries contribute extensive technical expertise, financing capacity, and mature regulatory systems.
  • ASEAN and GCC markets are prioritizing governance readiness, safeguards, emergency preparedness, and public trust.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

  • Integrate reactor operations, pool capacity, dry storage schedules, transportation, disposal criteria, and decommissioning plans.
  • Strengthen aging management and inspection programs for extended dry storage.
  • Modernize secure, auditable inventory and record-preservation systems.
  • Apply AI and robotics through nuclear-grade quality and cybersecurity controls.
  • Build specialist capabilities in radiochemistry, geoscience, materials science, security, and safety-case development.

These priorities provide a practical basis for mitigating long-term operational risk and strengthening competitive positioning across the nuclear fuel cycle.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is projected to reach USD 10.15 billion by 2032.
  • Dry storage, geological disposal, digital monitoring, and lifecycle planning are leading investment themes.
  • AI can improve inspection and decision support but requires rigorous governance.
  • Regional strategies vary significantly between direct disposal, reprocessing, and extended interim storage.
  • Public acceptance, regulatory clarity, and workforce resilience remain critical to successful deployment.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 199
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.98 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $10.15 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Nuclear Spent Fuel Market, by Service Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Conditioning
7.2.1. Compaction
7.2.2. Encapsulation
7.3. Disposal
7.4. Reprocessing
7.5. Storage
7.5.1. Dry Storage
7.5.2. Wet Storage
7.6. Transportation
8. Nuclear Spent Fuel Market, by Fuel Type
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Thorium-Based Spent Fuel
8.3. Mixed Oxide
8.4. Uranium Oxide
9. Nuclear Spent Fuel Market, by Reactor Type
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Boiling Water Reactor (BWR) Spent Fuel
9.3. Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) Spent Fuel
9.4. Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) Spent Fuel
10. Nuclear Spent Fuel Market, by Packaging Type
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Canister
10.3. Cask
10.4. Container
11. Nuclear Spent Fuel Market, by End User
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Defense Agencies
11.3. Nuclear Power Plants
11.4. Research Institutes
12. Nuclear Spent Fuel Market, by Region
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Nuclear Spent Fuel Market, by Group
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Nuclear Spent Fuel Market, by Country
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
 15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
 16.1. AECOM
16.2. Amentum Holdings, Inc.
16.3. Babcock International Group PLC
16.4. Bechtel Corporation
16.5. BWX Technologies, Inc.
16.6. China National Nuclear Corporation
16.7. Deep Isolation Inc.
16.8. Enercon Services, Inc.
16.9. EnergySolutions, Inc.
16.10. Fluor Corporation
16.11. Framatome SA
16.12. GNS Gesellschaft fur Nuklear-Service mbH
16.13. Hitachi Zosen Corporation
16.14. Holtec International Inc.
16.15. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
16.16. Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.
16.17. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
16.18. NAC International Inc.
16.19. Orano SA
16.20. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.
16.21. Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation
16.22. SKB AB
16.23. Studsvik AB
16.24. Veolia Environnement S.A.
16.25. Waste Control Specialists LLC
16.26. Westinghouse Electric Company LLC
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [291]
For more information about this report visit

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