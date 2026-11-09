Nuclear Power Plant Equipment Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 USD 25.42 Billion Opportunity Driven By Fleet Modernization, Digital Upgrades, And Small Modular Reactors
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$19.34 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$25.42 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Nuclear Power Plant Equipment Market, by Equipment Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Island Equipment
7.2.1. Reactor Pressure Vessels
7.2.2. Steam Generators
7.2.3. Control Rod Drive Mechanisms
7.2.4. Reactor Coolant Pumps
7.3. Auxiliary Equipment
7.3.1. Turbines & Generators
7.3.2. Cooling Systems
7.3.3. Electrical Systems
7.3.4. Instrumentation & Control Systems
7.4. Safety Systems Equipment
8. Nuclear Power Plant Equipment Market, by Reactor Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)
8.3. Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)
8.4. Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)
9. Nuclear Power Plant Equipment Market, by Plant Stage
9.1. Introduction
9.2. New Build Projects
9.3. Plant Modernization & Upgrades
9.4. Decommissioning
10. Nuclear Power Plant Equipment Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Power Generation
10.3. District Heating
10.4. Industrial Process Heat
10.5. Desalination
10.6. Hydrogen Production
10.7. Research Reactors
11. Nuclear Power Plant Equipment Market, by Utility Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Government-Owned Utilities
11.3. Private Utilities
11.4. Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Operators
12. Nuclear Power Plant Equipment Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Nuclear Power Plant Equipment Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Nuclear Power Plant Equipment Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. AEM Technologies
16.2. American Nuclear Society
16.3. AREVA S.A.
16.4. Babcock & Wilcox Company
16.5. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
16.6. BWX Technologies, Inc.
16.7. China National Nuclear Corporation
16.8. Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited
16.9. Doosan Corporation
16.10. EDF Energy Limited
16.11. Framatome S.A.
16.12. GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy
16.13. KEPCO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION COMPANY.INC.
16.14. Larsen & Toubro Limited
16.15. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
16.16. MTAR Technologies Limited
16.17. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.
16.18. NuScale Power LLC
16.19. Oklo Inc.
16.20. Radiant Industries, Inc.
16.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
16.22. ROSATOM State Atomic Energy Corporation
16.23. Schneider Electric SE
16.24. Siemens AG
16.25. UChicago Argonne, LLC
16.26. Westinghouse Electric Company LLC
16.27. X-energy, LLC
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [306]
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