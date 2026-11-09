“Grief Is A Big Dill”: National Pickle Day Campaign Asks Americans To Dress Up As Pickles For Grieving Kids

Pickle Girl Runs, Comfort Zone Camp, Imposta Costumes, and The Big Dill team up from National Pickle Day (Nov. 14) through Children's Grief Awareness Day (Nov. 19)

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This National Pickle Day, people across the country are being asked to put on a pickle costume, or just eat one, to show grieving children they're not alone. The campaign is led by viral runner Morgan Whisnant of Pickle Girl Runs, who lost both of her parents by age 18, in partnership with Comfort Zone Camp, Imposta Costumes, and The Big Dill. It centers on National Pickle Day, November 14, and runs through Children's Grief Awareness Day, November 19.

The message is simple: Grief is a Big Dill, and no child should have to navigate it alone.

A pickle costume with a purpose

Today, as Pickle Girl Runs, Morgan Whisnant races in her signature pickle costume, from community events to the Sydney Marathon, to raise money and awareness of childhood grief and Comfort Zone Camp. She has raised more than $23,000 so far, enough to send 28 children to grief camp.

"I lost my dad when I was 14 and my mom when I was 18, and having Comfort Zone Camp as a resource would've completely changed my life. I want to make sure no child has to grieve alone and that every grieving kid can find community amongst others grieving the loss of a parent," said Morgan Whisnant.

1 in 11 children in the U.S. will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18, according to the 2026 Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model. Comfort Zone Camp, the first nonprofit bereavement camp for children in the U.S., has served more than 27,000 children from all 50 states since it was founded in 1998, at no cost to families.

"Grieving children often feel invisible and their feelings and emotions get overlooked or minimized. Morgan is a great role model championing childhood grief IS a big deal. Grieving children are NOT alone. They matter and their feelings matter," said Lynne Hughes, Founder and CEO of Comfort Zone Camp.

How to join

From November 14 through November 19, anyone can take part:



Dress up as a pickle, eat a pickle, or share a pickle-themed photo.

Post with #GriefIsABigDill and tag @comfortzonecamp, @picklegirlruns, @impostacostumes, @bigdillpickleparty to help the campaign reach more people. Shop Imposta Costumes with code CZCPICKLE, live since October 14, through November 19. Imposta will donate 20% of every purchase to Comfort Zone Camp.



Celebrating in Philadelphia

On November 14, Morgan will lead a mini-run to The Big Dill's National Pickle Day celebration at Stateside Live! in Philadelphia, where pickle fans will gather in Imposta pickle costumes and make an attempt at the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as fruits and vegetables. The record to beat: 888 people, set in Japan in 2017.

Ending on Children's Grief Awareness Day

The campaign closes on November 19, Children's Grief Awareness Day, a national day to recognize and support grieving children. It's also the last day to shop with the code CZCPICKLE. Families looking for grief support can register and attend Comfort Zone Camp's free programs at .

About Comfort Zone Camp

Comfort Zone Camp is the first nonprofit bereavement camp for children in the U.S. Founded in 1998, it provides free camps and year-round programs that help children and young adults navigate the death of a parent or sibling. Comfort Zone Camp has served more than 27,000 children from all 50 states. For more information, visit comfortzonecamp.org or follow Comfort Zone Camp on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Pickle Girl Runs / Morgan Whisnant

Morgan Whisnant, known as Pickle Girl Runs, is a runner and fundraiser who takes on races in her signature pickle costume to bring joy and awareness to childhood grief. After losing both parents at a young age, she has raised over $23,000 to send 28 children to grief camp. Follow her journey on Instagram and TikTok.

About Imposta Costumes

Founded in 1992, Imposta Costumes is a family-owned company that has grown into a leader in the Halloween and novelty costume industry. Known for its original, humorous designs, the company helped redefine easy-to-wear, instantly recognizable costumes. For more information, visit impostacostumes.com or follow Imposta Costumes on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About The Big Dill

The team behind The Big Dill staged its first sold-out pickle event in Philadelphia in 2018 before launching The Big Dill® in Baltimore in 2019. The Big Dill created the modern, entertainment-first pickle party format and today produces The World's Largest Pickle Party®, a national touring festival built around unlimited sampling, live performances, competitions, and large-scale attractions. The brand reaches a community of more than 1.5 million pickle fans. For more information, visit bigdill.com or follow The Big Dill Pickle Party on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Media contact

Jamie Hughes, Comfort Zone Camp ...

Edil Cuepo, Comfort Zone Camp ...

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