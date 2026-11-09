NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S Launch Of Medium-Term Financial Targets For 2029-2031
|Within the period 2029-2031
|Conversion ratio
|ROIC including goodwill before tax
|Group
|28-30% (2025: 23.0%)
|>20.0% (2025: 17.3%)
The 2026 Outlook, as stated in Company announcement no. 41 – 26 of 26 October 2026, remains unchanged.
Growth ambition
Supported by a strong organic track record, NTG has an ambition to outgrow its underlying markets on a gross profit basis. Market growth is defined as cumulative average GDP growth over the period, i.e. European GDP growth for the Road & Logistics division and global GDP growth for the Air & Ocean division. The growth ambition is not a financial target.
Assumptions
The financial targets are organic and exclude the impact of any future M&A. The targets are further based on assumptions consistent with those applied in NTG's 2026 outlook, including market growth broadly in line with European GDP growth for Road & Logistics and global GDP growth for Air & Ocean over the cycle, currency exchange rates at current levels, and no material deterioration in the macroeconomic and geopolitical environments. Growth above market is expected to be driven primarily by the execution of NTG's strategic investments and priorities, and the merits of its decentralised operational setup. Macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty remains elevated, and the assumptions underlying the targets may change. Conversion ratio and ROIC including goodwill before tax are defined as in NTG's 2025 Annual Report.
Value-accretive M&A remains a key part of NTG's strategy and is expected to come in addition to the financial targets, leveraging stronger integration capabilities, a scalable platform, disciplined capital allocation and strong balance sheet capacity. Larger acquisitions may affect the Group's financial targets and the timing of such during the integration period.
Capital Markets Day
At the Capital Markets Day on 18 November 2026, NTG will present the strategic priorities and the initiatives underpinning the financial targets. The event will be held at Clarion Hotel by Copenhagen Airport and streamed live. Presentation materials will be made available on investor.ntg.com, and a recording will be available after the event. Please find details on the event here: Capital Markets Day 2026
This company announcement contains inside information and is disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
| Investor relations & Press:
Sebastian Rosborg
Head of Investor Relations
& External communications
|
+45 42 12 80 99
...
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Attachment
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Company announcement no. 46_2026
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