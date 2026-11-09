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Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market - Forecast 2026-2032 AI-Enabled Detection And Resilience Spending Drive 7.55% CAGR To USD 30.95 Billion


Date: 2026-11-09 10:31:32

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Security Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market research report provides an executive-level assessment of evolving threats, technologies, regulatory frameworks and regional preparedness priorities. The market is projected to reach USD 19.94 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 7.55% to USD 30.95 billion by 2032, reflecting growing investment in detection, prevention, emergency response and resilience.

Market and Risk Landscape

CBRN security has evolved from a specialized defense function into a whole-of-society priority encompassing chemical and biological security, radiological source control, nuclear protection, border management, public health preparedness and critical infrastructure resilience.

Strong treaty participation coexists with rising operational complexity. The Chemical Weapons Convention has 193 States Parties, the Biological Weapons Convention has 189, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty has 191 parties, and the World Health Organization's International Health Regulations bind 196 countries. The OPCW has also verified the destruction of 72,304 metric tons of declared chemical weapons stockpiles.

These findings support strategic planning by clarifying where regulatory obligations, security risks and investment priorities are converging.

Transformative Shifts in CBRN Security

  • Chemical: Priorities are shifting toward preventing re-emergence, securing precursor supply chains and detecting misuse of toxic industrial chemicals.
  • Biological: Genomic data governance, laboratory biosafety, synthetic biology oversight, biosurveillance and medical countermeasure readiness are gaining importance.
  • Radiological and nuclear: Source recovery, transport protection, port-of-entry detection, insider-threat management and nuclear forensics remain critical.
  • Strategic risk: SIPRI estimated 12,187 nuclear warheads worldwide in January 2026, including approximately 9,745 in military stockpiles.

Artificial Intelligence and Technology Priorities

Artificial intelligence is emerging as a force multiplier for plume modeling, anomaly detection, radiological mapping, syndromic surveillance, emergency logistics and decision support. However, generative models, protein design, genomic data and laboratory automation also introduce dual-use risks.

Organizations increasingly require validated models, secure data, human oversight, red-team testing, audit trails and misuse safeguards. Analysis of these technology shifts enables decision-makers to evaluate innovation opportunities while mitigating operational, cybersecurity and reputational exposure.

Regional Market Insights

  • Asia-Pacific: Nuclear capabilities, dense maritime trade, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology capacity and disaster-prone urban corridors drive demand.
  • North America: Mature defense, public health, nuclear regulation, border security and detection infrastructure underpin market development.
  • Europe: NATO preparedness, EU civil protection, rescEU stockpiles and cross-border coordination support integrated capabilities.
  • Middle East: Conflict exposure, energy infrastructure, industrial chemical risks and missile threats reinforce preparedness requirements.
  • Latin America and Africa: Radiological source security, chemical safety, public health surveillance, customs enforcement and capacity building remain central.

Regional comparisons provide practical context for market-entry strategies, partnership selection and resource allocation.

Strategic Organizations and Country Perspectives

ASEAN emphasizes information sharing, emergency coordination and trade-route security, while the GCC prioritizes energy assets, desalination systems and cross-border logistics. The EU operates an extensive civilian CBRN network, and the G7 Global Partnership focuses on preventing proliferation and mitigating CBRN threats. NATO remains a benchmark for deterrence, interoperability, training and national resilience.

The United States leads in WMD prevention, defense modernization and public health preparedness. China, Russia and India remain central to nuclear, industrial and biotechnology risk analysis. Japan, South Korea and Australia contribute advanced monitoring, biosecurity and Indo-Pacific response capabilities, while major European countries combine national programs with NATO and EU frameworks.

Actionable Priorities for Industry Leaders

  • Unify safety, security, cyber, legal, procurement and communications governance.
  • Conduct threat and vulnerability assessments across materials, facilities and supply chains.
  • Strengthen access controls, material accounting, supplier screening and transport protocols.
  • Integrate detection data with emergency operations, public health and law enforcement systems.
  • Establish AI risk assessments, data provenance controls and human review for high-consequence decisions.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is forecast to grow from USD 19.94 billion in 2026 to USD 30.95 billion by 2032.
  • CBRN security is becoming an integrated resilience priority rather than a stand-alone defense capability.
  • AI creates substantial detection and response advantages but requires controls-first governance.
  • Regional demand is shaped by distinct combinations of geopolitical, industrial, public health and infrastructure risks.
  • Competitive advantage increasingly depends on interoperable systems, secure supply chains and adaptive risk management.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 185
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $19.94 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $30.95 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Security Market, by Product Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Decontamination Equipment
7.2.1. Biological Decontamination
7.2.2. Chemical Decontamination
7.2.3. Nuclear Decontamination
7.2.4. Radiological Decontamination
7.3. Detection Instruments
7.3.1. Biological Detectors
7.3.2. Chemical Detectors
7.3.3. Nuclear Detectors
7.3.4. Radiological Detectors
7.4. Monitoring Systems
7.4.1. Air Monitoring
7.4.2. Soil Monitoring
7.4.3. Water Monitoring
7.5. Protective Equipment
7.5.1. Filters
7.5.2. Gas Masks
7.5.3. Gloves
7.5.4. Suits
7.6. Simulants And Standards
8. Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Security Market, by Technology
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Chromatography
8.2.1. Gas Chromatography
8.2.2. Liquid Chromatography
8.3. Immunoassays
8.3.1. Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay
8.3.2. Lateral Flow Assay
8.4. Mass Spectrometry
8.4.1. Quadrupole
8.4.2. Time Of Flight
8.5. Polymerase Chain Reaction
8.6. Spectroscopy
8.6.1. Infrared Spectroscopy
8.6.2. Raman Spectroscopy
8.6.3. Ultraviolet Spectroscopy
9. Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Security Market, by Deployment Mode
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Airborne Systems
9.3. Fixed Systems
9.4. Mobile Systems
9.5. Portable Systems
10. Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Security Market, by Service
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Calibration
10.3. Consulting
10.4. Maintenance
10.5. Training
11. Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Security Market, by Application
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Defense
11.3. Environmental Monitoring
11.4. Healthcare
11.5. Homeland Security
11.6. Industrial Safety
12. Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Security Market, by Region
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Security Market, by Group
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Security Market, by Country
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. China
14.4. Germany
14.5. Japan
14.6. India
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. France
14.9. Canada
14.10. Italy
14.11. Australia
14.12. South Korea
14.13. Brazil
14.14. Mexico
14.15. Russia
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
 15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
 16.1. Airbus SE
16.2. Ansell Limited
16.3. Argon Electronics Ltd.
16.4. Avon Technologies Plc
16.5. BAE Systems plc
16.6. Bertin Technologies SAS
16.7. BioFire Defense, LLC by bioMerieux
16.8. Blucher GmbH
16.9. Bruker Corporation
16.10. Chemring Group plc
16.11. Cristanini S.P.A.
16.12. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
16.13. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
16.14. Honeywell International Inc.
16.15. Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG
16.16. Kromek Group plc
16.17. Leonardo S.p.A.
16.18. Mirion Technologies Inc.
16.19. Proengin SA
16.20. QinetiQ Group plc
16.21. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
16.22. Smiths Group plc
16.23. Teledyne FLIR LLC
16.24. Thales Group
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [304]
For more information about this report visit

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