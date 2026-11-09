Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market - Forecast 2026-2032 AI-Enabled Detection And Resilience Spending Drive 7.55% CAGR To USD 30.95 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$19.94 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$30.95 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Security Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Decontamination Equipment
7.2.1. Biological Decontamination
7.2.2. Chemical Decontamination
7.2.3. Nuclear Decontamination
7.2.4. Radiological Decontamination
7.3. Detection Instruments
7.3.1. Biological Detectors
7.3.2. Chemical Detectors
7.3.3. Nuclear Detectors
7.3.4. Radiological Detectors
7.4. Monitoring Systems
7.4.1. Air Monitoring
7.4.2. Soil Monitoring
7.4.3. Water Monitoring
7.5. Protective Equipment
7.5.1. Filters
7.5.2. Gas Masks
7.5.3. Gloves
7.5.4. Suits
7.6. Simulants And Standards
8. Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Security Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Chromatography
8.2.1. Gas Chromatography
8.2.2. Liquid Chromatography
8.3. Immunoassays
8.3.1. Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay
8.3.2. Lateral Flow Assay
8.4. Mass Spectrometry
8.4.1. Quadrupole
8.4.2. Time Of Flight
8.5. Polymerase Chain Reaction
8.6. Spectroscopy
8.6.1. Infrared Spectroscopy
8.6.2. Raman Spectroscopy
8.6.3. Ultraviolet Spectroscopy
9. Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Security Market, by Deployment Mode
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Airborne Systems
9.3. Fixed Systems
9.4. Mobile Systems
9.5. Portable Systems
10. Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Security Market, by Service
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Calibration
10.3. Consulting
10.4. Maintenance
10.5. Training
11. Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Security Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Defense
11.3. Environmental Monitoring
11.4. Healthcare
11.5. Homeland Security
11.6. Industrial Safety
12. Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Security Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Security Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Security Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. China
14.4. Germany
14.5. Japan
14.6. India
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. France
14.9. Canada
14.10. Italy
14.11. Australia
14.12. South Korea
14.13. Brazil
14.14. Mexico
14.15. Russia
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Airbus SE
16.2. Ansell Limited
16.3. Argon Electronics Ltd.
16.4. Avon Technologies Plc
16.5. BAE Systems plc
16.6. Bertin Technologies SAS
16.7. BioFire Defense, LLC by bioMerieux
16.8. Blucher GmbH
16.9. Bruker Corporation
16.10. Chemring Group plc
16.11. Cristanini S.P.A.
16.12. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
16.13. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
16.14. Honeywell International Inc.
16.15. Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG
16.16. Kromek Group plc
16.17. Leonardo S.p.A.
16.18. Mirion Technologies Inc.
16.19. Proengin SA
16.20. QinetiQ Group plc
16.21. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
16.22. Smiths Group plc
16.23. Teledyne FLIR LLC
16.24. Thales Group
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [304]
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