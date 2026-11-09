2026 State Mental Health Rankings Released By Mental Health America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual report ranks Maryland, Massachusetts, and Vermont highest; Nevada, Alabama, and Wyoming showed greatest need for improvement

Alexandria, VA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mental Health America (MHA) today released its annual State of Mental Health in America report, which ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on common measures of mental health. Maryland, Massachusetts, and Vermont ranked best in the nation, indicating higher access to mental health care and lower rates of mental illness. Nevada, Alabama, and Wyoming ranked lowest. This is the third straight year Nevada ranked last, underscoring the continued need for strategic investment in mental health in this state.

Rankings were based on 17 measures of mental health and well-being compiled from the most recent publicly available federal data. Most of these measures reflect data collected through 2024. The findings provide an annual snapshot of mental health needs, access, and outcomes in the U.S., helping to inform policy, improve care, and support people living with mental health conditions across the country.

“We must continue to fight so that everyone in the U.S. has the coverage, access to high-quality care, and support that they need to thrive - no matter where they live,” said Tia Dole, Ph.D., president and CEO of Mental Health America.“This report highlights where progress is being made and where more support is needed, to help us build stronger systems of support for individuals and communities across the country.”

For over 10 years, the State of Mental Health in America report has given states meaningful data to inform public health strategies. According to this year's report, states with more rural populations continue to face the greatest gaps in access to mental health care. Highest-ranked states stood out for their investment in mental health coverage, access to care, and upstream support for youth.

For instance, in Nevada, 37.3% of youth (12-17) did not receive a preventive health visit in 2024 compared to only 10.3% of youth in Vermont and 19.8% in Maryland. Vermont ranked first on this measure and Maryland ranked 8th, while Nevada ranked last. In addition, Massachusetts ranked second for mental health workforce availability (with 130 individuals for every one mental health provider in 2025), while Alabama ranked last (with 640 individuals for every one mental health provider).

In addition to state-level rankings, the State of Mental Health in America report also compiles the most recent national data on trends in mental health and well-being. Key findings from the latest report include:





The prevalence of mental health concerns among adults did not change from 2021 to 2024.



Over 1 in 5 (23.40%) adults had any mental illness in 2024, equivalent to over 61.5 million people.

Over 1 in 20 adults in the U.S. (5.5%) experienced thoughts of suicide in 2024, equivalent to over 14 million people.



Barriers to accessing mental health care, like insurance and cost, are worsening for adults, and will likely continue to get worse.





9.10% of adults with any mental illness (AMI) in the U.S. were uninsured in 2023–2024, totaling nearly 5.5 million people.





27.65% of adults who reported experiencing 14 or more mentally unhealthy days each month could not see a doctor due to costs in 2024. This percentage has been increasing since 2021. 65.20% of adults who did not receive the mental health treatment they needed in 2024 reported that they didn't get it because they thought treatment would cost too much.

“We know states are facing difficult decisions about how to protect health coverage and prioritize limited funding, and it is crucial that mental health is not overlooked,” said Maddy Reinert, senior director of population health at Mental Health America and author of the report.“Each year, this report highlights the value of investing in proven strategies that support mental well-being, and we hope states can use these rankings to direct resources where they can make the greatest impact.”

Rankings reported in the State of Mental Health in America report are based on the most recent state-level data from federal agencies including the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of Education.

Historically, this report was released each fall. However, due to changes in federal data reporting schedules, Mental Health America is shifting the release of the State of Mental Health in America report to spring. We anticipate releasing the 2027 State of Mental Health in America report in spring 2027.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. If you are interested in seeking support for mental health, drug, or alcohol conditions, visit FindSupport.gov or call 800-662-HELP (4357).

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About Mental Health America

Mental Health America (MHA) is the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to promoting the mental health and well-being of all people living in the U.S. With a network of MHA affiliates across the country, we work at both the national and local levels to advance this mission through public education, research, advocacy and public policy, and direct service. Our work is informed, designed, and led by the lived experience of those most affected. Learn more at MHAnational.org.

Contact: Rachel Evans, ...

CONTACT: Rachel Evans Mental Health America 703-517-7124...